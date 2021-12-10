the dream of the girl by Andrea Damante

If at 17 you have already worked with Muccino, it is normal that at 20 you dream of great sets and different roles. Here’s what Elisa Visari wants for her future.

Elisa Visari, before being Andrea Damante’s girlfriend, she is a super talented actress who is experiencing the best period of her career; the girl started working on the set when she was still very small with none other than Muccino.

Now 20 years old, he can count on his resume a number of successful films and the recurring role in Don Matteo, but with the impatience typical of young people, he dreams of something different for his professional future.

Visari was recently interviewed by Vanity Fair and told what they are the roles she would like to fill for her next work projects, but also his new life as an adult, between love and film sets.

Elisa’s dreams

Even though he’s only 20, Elisa Visari already looks like an adult woman; it will be the career now well underway or the fact that she already lives with her boyfriend Damante, but according to her it was the cinema that made it grow faster: “It is the cinema that made me grow so much and quickly, experiencing wonderful sets together with great artists who welcome you and immediately put you at their level”, in fact, explained the actress.

Besides, Elisa only had 17 years when he worked on his first set, that of Muccino’s film, At home everyone is fine; here she had her first professional experiences as an adult, working side by side with great performers and staying for a long time away from her family.

“A casa tutti bene was a choral film and Gabriele locked us all up on the island, no one could return to Rome, but every now and then families were allowed to visit us. I remember wonderful evenings at the spa with Favino’s wife and Giulia Michelini’s partner. We also had a group chat: it was called Gli Ischiantati “, Visari told.

As for the future, the actress it absolutely does not contemplate a plan B; cinema is his dream and on this path he wants to continue growing, perhaps with new and more particular roles than those he has played up to now:“I am inspired by Angelina Jolie, in the sense that I would like to play certain roles of her. Action movie maybe, like Lara Croft. Or in the style of Interrupted Girls, where she is interned in an asylum. Scripts like this, with a pinch of madness inside “, revealed.