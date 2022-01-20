The dream remains Kamara. Diawara part – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

Placed the first two shots the priority of Rome the releases remain, but in the last days of the transfer market in midfield something could still happen. As reported by Il Tempo, at the moment Tiago Pinto he would not have the possibility to hire a new reinforcement in the middle, but that could change the situation of Amadou Diawara. The midfielder engaged in the Africa Cup of Nations has long been in the crosshairs of the Valencia who initiated contacts with the Giallorossi for the Guinean. What seems to be holding back the negotiation is the will of the player, who has not yet found an agreement that convinces him to accept the transfer. If the former Napoli were to receive an offer that convinces him, Roma could try the last effort for a third purchase. In Trigoria the dream remains Kamara of Marseille. THE relationships between Pinto and the French are excellent but in this case the biggest obstacle is the salary of about five million asked by the 22-year-old and the numerous offers from the Premier League.