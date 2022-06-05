The dream that Ricky Montaner fulfilled with Marc Anthony

The Montaner clan accumulates millions of followers around the world and everything they do becomes successful, but what few knew is that they also have personalities they admire and dreams to fulfill. Stefi Roitman paraded at Miami Fashion Week and coincided on the catwalk with Nadia Ferreira, the girlfriend of Mark Anthony.

She was the wife of Ricky Montaner who shared the images of the event on social networks and also showed part of the behind the scenes where Mark Anthony greeted the Montaners after Stefi Roitman and Nadia Ferreira took all eyes on the catwalk.

Apparently when the parade that united the two families ended, they all went to share a dinner and there Ricky Montaner He did what he likes the most, which is to sing with his idol. Mark Anthony and even taught him one of his songs, thus fulfilling a dream.

“Last night was a movie. I taught ‘Cry and Cry’ to Mark Anthony and he told me things that I will never forget!! Motivation to continue doing what we are doing. I wanted to share a little piece that Stefi recorded. Thanks for everything Marc,” he wrote. Ricky Montaner on social networks.

This time the work of their wives united these two singers who had the pleasure of singing together and perhaps in a short time they will do it again but on stage and in front of the public that follows Ricky Montaner and Marc Anthony unconditionally with Latin music.