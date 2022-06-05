Entertainment

The dream that Ricky Montaner fulfilled with Marc Anthony

The Montaner clan accumulates millions of followers around the world and everything they do becomes successful, but what few knew is that they also have personalities they admire and dreams to fulfill. Stefi Roitman paraded at Miami Fashion Week and coincided on the catwalk with Nadia Ferreira, the girlfriend of Mark Anthony.

She was the wife of Ricky Montaner who shared the images of the event on social networks and also showed part of the behind the scenes where Mark Anthony greeted the Montaners after Stefi Roitman and Nadia Ferreira took all eyes on the catwalk.

