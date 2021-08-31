“The Dreamers – The dreamers”, Bertolucci between sex and sixty-eight tonight on TV

“I had become a member of what in those days was a kind of Freemasonry, the Freemasonry of cinephiles, those we called cinema sick. I was one of the insatiable, one of those who sit very close to the screen. Why did we get so close? Maybe it was because we wanted to receive the images first, when they were still new, still fresh, before they escaped to the bottom, climbing row after row, spectator after spectator, until, exhausted, now used, the size of a postage stamp, they returned to the booth. projection “. “The Dreamers – The dreamers “, Tonight on TV. A film by Bernardo Bertolucci, from 2003, incessant and endless, without credits ..

Champs Elysées, Boulevard, and the air from Seine in spring. It is Paris in 1968. Protests and baguettes under the arm. Golden refuge for Matthew (Michael Pitt), American student in the capital to study French. Shy to socialize, his only refuge becomes the cinema. So overwhelming, fiercely daring, to transport it to a parallel and distant reality. Where the rules are not human, civil, but new ones are written. “Maybe the screen was really a screen, it shielded us from the world. But there was one evening in the spring of ’68 when the world finally broke through the screen.“

Dreamers, ‘there are only proofs of love’

“And so I met Théo and Isabelle for the first time. I felt my heart beating hard. I don’t know if it was because I was being chased by the police or because I was already in love with my new friends. We walked and talked, talked. We talked about politics and movies, and how the French never managed to have a good rock band. I wished that night would never end ”. Thanks to the occupation of the Cinémathèque française on the part of the students, the meeting with Isabelle (Eva Green, debuting at just 23, the goddess for the same Bertolucci), and the twin brother Théo (Louis Garrel son of the director Philippe Garrel), who will host the American friend in their luxurious apartment. He will perceive in them an extreme, incestuous intimacy. Becoming a lover of both, in a delirium of eroticism, perverse games, in a complete alienation from reality. “We hardly left the house anymore. We did not know nor did we want to know if it was day or night. It was as if we were going to sea, leaving the world far behind us ”.

Cinephile quotes, tonight on tv in “The Dreamers – The dreamers “, to satisfy celluloid appetites. And for fans of scandals, the abundance of nudes, the sinful and discreet triangle, will satisfy the most extreme of temptations. The three uninhibited Parisians will find the time, tarnished among the paths of pleasure, to argue if it is more comical Chaplin or Keaton. Or, in front of the poster of Marlen Dietrequest, to do the “penance”, a strange punishment imposed by the sister on the brother. The romantic-sentimental intent is to be revealed and searched, under the images that point to the genitals, and to the itchy exhibitionist moments.

The dreamers, the boils of ’68

A new kind of “chic filth”, and snobbish intellectualism. Did three young men from 1968, between escapes and police, really dream of reforming sex? Adapted from “Holy Innocence“, A tale of Gilbert Adair, who also wrote the script for the film; the innocent become Dreamers, and dream, especially those of ’68. In the film, everything is sensual, languid, intimate. This French sin, which tastes a little bit of Freud (the neuroses have sexual origins, the teacher said), and of morbidity, he has no remorse, and ignores good morals and Catholic morals. “I don’t believe in God, but if I did he would be a black left-handed guitarist“. Jimi Hendrix acclaimed. “I read in “Les Cahiers du Cinéma” that a director is like, like a voyeur, a voyeur. It’s like the camera is … the keyhole on your parents’ door. And you spy on them, and you are disgusted… and you feel guilty… but you can’t help but watch. Making movies is like a crime. A director is like a criminal. It should be illegal“.

The narrating voice is accompanied by the piece by Jimi Hendrix ” Third Stone From The Sun“, And in the scene in which the three protagonists return home soaked in the rain, he plays”Queen Jane Approximately” from Bob Dylan. In an interview Bernardo Bertolucci declared: “The meaning of the film is the attempt to tell young people the spirit of that moment. Those were days when young people were active, present. There was the certainty of a future of hope, utopia. The illusion that transgression could change the world. But today the kids don’t even know what ’68 was. There is no mention of it, not even among the children of those who did it in 1968. Perhaps because there is embarrassment, or a sense of failure. A big difference with those days when there was a great confusion between politics, love for cinema and music, sex ”. Even dreams are never innocent, he said Freud. Agree with Bertolucci.

