The dress and the hooded top are back to stay

When Veronica Echegui posed for the red carpet of the Goya 2022 with a hood dress white, made up of a belt and multiple pleats, set off all the alarms in the newsroom.

The motives? The return of a trend recovered in such an important national event and that we had already seen before. Where? The answer Nuria Luis already gave it to us back in the dayfashion editor of this header: for movie buffs Leia Organafor music lovers Minogue Kylie in the video clip Can’t get out of my head and, for fashion lovers, the multiple looks of Grace Jones wearing clothes like this – without going any further, in ‘View to a Kill’ and in the fashion Oscars of 1986–.

Azzedine Alaia with Grace Jones at the 1986 Fashion Oscars. She wears the brand’s spring 1986 model. Peter Turnley/Getty Images

To return to the trend of hooded dresses –and tops–, we must talk about the party he organized versace on the occasion of the Milan Fashion Week. An event in which we could see celebrities from the world of fashion such as Gigi and Bella Hadid, Irina Shayk, Emily Ratajkowski, Kate Moss or Vanessa Hudgensamong others.

It was precisely Gigi Hadid one of the people we saw recover this trend at the party. In her case, with a reddish top that was accompanied by an XS skirt with fringes and some stilettos in sand colour. At the same party, another guest wore a bronze-colored minidress with the same hood. On her feet, purple strappy sandals to give it a touch of color.

Piovanotto Marco/ABACA Piovanotto Marco/ABACA

In addition, both agreed to wear a hairstyle with a center parting and very polished back with a slight effect wet. And, although it may seem like an unimportant detail, the hairstyle is one of the keys to succeed in wearing the hooded trend, one of the most complex of the season. Take note.