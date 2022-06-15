The dress of Clarissa Molina, the young reporter for El Gordo y la Flaca, opens from the waist to the back

It has been confirmed that Clarissa Molinaa young reporter for El Gordo y la Flaca, will be one of the presenters of Premios Juventud 2022. The list of nominees was announced today, among which Karol G and J Balvin stand out as the top favorites to win the largest number of statuettes.

This year the event will be broadcast by Univision. The ceremony will be held on July 21, for the first time in San Juan, Puerto Rico. As part of the show, Clarissa Molina was in this announcement, and she will share the hosting of the gala with Eduin Caz and Danna Paola.

Clarissa Molina, along with Eduin Caz and Danna Paola, are the hosts of Premios Juventud 2022. / Photo by Mezcalent

At the event, Vicente Saavedra’s Dominican fiancee wore a floral dress, open at the abdomen from the waist to the back. This type of designs has conquered Clarissa Molina, who has already worn them in the past, from short dresses to longer garments. All of them favor her because they also expose how thin she is now.

He wore a similar one a few weeks ago on his trip to New York, when El Gordo y la Flaca with Raúl de Molina interviewed Eugenio Derbez.

Read more about Clarissa Molina here:

Is Shakira listening to El Gordo y la Flaca? Lili Estefan celebrates with Clarissa Molina

Clarissa Molina stands in front of the mirror, shows off a red top and shakes her hair

Clarissa Molina reveals where she will marry Vicente Saavedra