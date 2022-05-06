The dress that Francisca wore at the party before her wedding

the tv presenter Francisca will marry this Friday May 6th in the church with his partner and father of his son Gennaro, Francesco Zampognain a wedding in Casa de Campo, in La Romana.

From now on, the former Nuestra Belleza Latina began to celebrate with her family and closest friends in the eastern zone.

According to photographs published by the Spanish stylist Jomary Goyso, for the pre-show party wedding the famous Dominican wore a red one-piece dress designed by the teacher Giannina Azar.

According to People en Español in conversation with the so-called ‘teacher’, it is a jumpsuit red with which she received all her guests on the first day.

“It’s beautiful, with a tail. It’s like a wedding dress, but red,” said the Dominican designer. “Everything comes embroidered [en la parte de arriba] in glassware Swarovsky [y] czech crystals. It comes with the berta neckline, bare shoulders and jumpsuit [tiene] a large train also with embroidery,” he explained to the magazine.

The red piece was made in silk cyberline. Jomari Goyso was in charge of styling the bride. “Unlike brides who wear white all the time, I’m only going to wear white when I’m walking up to Francesco in church. The dress [del jueves] it’s red,” he told People en Español Francisca.

“The day of wedding I’ll keep a shorter one for the party, to have fun and let off steam. The third dress is from the Dominican store bride to be and is under the direction of the Creole Carlos Martinez“, he added.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/05/06/a-vase-with-red-roses-cd8ea83f.jpg The dress that Francisca wore this Thursday designed by Giannina Azar. (PEOPLE IN SPANISH)

About his wedding, the famous revealed in the program that she hosts that the ceremony will be held in La Romana on the appointed date. At the beginning of April, Francisca He was in the country with his partner and his son, where they finalized all the details of the great celebration.

After canceling their marriage, which was to be held in a Tuscan castle in Italy, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Francisca and Zampogna resumed the plans of wedding and last February they announced that they would do it for the church in the Dominican Republic.

“From Italy we are going to the Dominican Republic. It is my land, it is very special, a large part of my family will be there, and it is much easier for me to get married in the Dominican, it is the land where I was born, where there are many people who love and adore me. God made the place where I got married to be my land,” said the Dominican when making the announcement in February.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/05/06/un-group-of-people-disguised-posing-5e3c641e.jpg Francisca, her mother Divina Montero and Francesco Zampogna. (INSTAGRAM)