the dress that matters this summer

It may take you totally by surprise, but let the Chocolate dress is one of the star dresses of the summer it is not a simple coincidence. And it is that the explanation for the fact that lately we see more summer dresses wrapped in the sweet tone of cocoa must be found, naturally, in what the industry has available each year and even what it proposes a few seasons ago. Although it evokes some of the creamiest and most pleasant bites, the truth is that brown had been somewhat forgotten with respect to the rise of other more popular colors or that have been raised to trend in recent years. In addition, historically, the color brown has always been overshadowed by its traditionally rival tones such as navy blue, black or gray, and within the fashion industry its absence has been quite significant in terms of color prominence. in the key looks of the last seasons.

Chocolate dresses: brown is a trend

Because the chocolate brown is being so trendy this year? Where does this sudden fascination for a color, traditionally considered neutral, that until now had been undervalued within the standards of style originate? First, the recent interest in minimalism and natural beauty, as well as the need to create a capsule wardrobe of quality essentials, has somewhat drawn attention to this understated hue both on the runways and in lifestyle. the street aka street style. On the other hand, mocha and coffee tones, and especially chocolatesin any of its tonal variations, showed their incisors for the first time at the AW21 season shows by Bottega Veneta, Chloé and Max Mara and since then they have been intermittently dotting the collections high-street and with it, our cabinets.

Seeing many of the most influential prescribers interpret it in different ways and in different facets, it makes a lot of sense that most of those who are part of the scene (like Sienna Miller and her short brown dress) have embraced the neutrality of chocolate brown to highlight your skin kissed by the sun this summer of 2022. It is really exciting to see that as a good neutral not only goes with most trendy colors in the palette, but also a plus of intensity is generated when they are combined with each other. Imagine if not, how chocolate mixes magically with lilac, chocolate with mint, chocolate with tangerine or chocolate with strawberry or any pastel shade. Very powerful combinations for outfits that are well worth interpreting throughout these hot months.

In the field of dresses, chocolate and its variations have made their way especially through minimalist concepts and simple cuts, such as the satin lingerie dresses, tight cotton models, even the freshest ones such as linen designsboth long and midi and short, whether plain or printed (polka dots, flowers), super appetizing and unmissable throughout the summer. Just as effective as its counterpart, the black dress, but much warmer and more effective, especially when you have tanned skin, and it works both to tackle day-to-day plans and for the most important occasions (dinners, parties, weddings) with a different color brush stroke.

Shopping for chocolate dresses

Incorporating the chocolate brown dress into your wardrobe is very easy because high street brands and French-inspired niche firms have gone out of their way to offer us incredible alternatives in very tasty and flattering cocoa, coffee and chocolate shadess, both in smooth and patterned textures, so there is no excuse for not being able to recreate the trend ASAP. Just one click!

Chocolate silk satin dress, by Reformation (€340). reformation

Chocolate tight dress, by Rouje (€175). Red

Chocolate satin dress, by MATTUI (€185). MATTUI

Chocolate draped dress, by Missguided for Zalando (€39.99). zalando

Chocolate mini dress, by GAP (€31.96). GAP

Chocolate linen wrap dress, by VILA for Zalando (€35.99). zalando

Printed chocolate dress, by Parfois (€32.99). Parfois

Chocolate ruffled dress, by CeliaB (€307.26). PhotographicOviedo

Chocolate linen mini dress, by Reformation (€248). reformation

Chocolate brown polka dot dress by Rouje (€180). Red

Long chocolate dress, by Reformation (€165). reformation

