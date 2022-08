Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds made waves at the Met Gala after the actress’s dress was transformed in the middle of the red carpet.

Blake Lively surprised the attendees of the Met Gala with a stunning dress, which also, she transformed in the middle of her walk down the red carpet. The actress wowed everyone with her vision of “golden glamour,” this year’s theme.

Lively wore tonight a Atelier Versace dress and Lorraibe Schwartz jewelry. A piece without straps and copper color, with long gloves and metallic rhinestones, which also combined with an emerald tiara and earrings.

Her partner and co-host was her husband Ryan Reynolds, who wore a Versace tuxedo. The interpreter of dead poolwas as surprised as the others when the dress of his companion was transformed and revealed the turquoise details that until now had been hidden.

The last time Blake Lively attended the Met Gala was in 2018where he also wore a Versace look, which is well remembered, since it took more than 600 hours to make it.

This year, nothing less was expected of the actress who has become an icon of the event. And it is that dressed to make reference to great and recognized constructions of New York such as the Statue of Liberty and the Empire State building.

For this Met Gala, Anna Wintour chose Lively and Reynolds to co-chair the event in the company of Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda.