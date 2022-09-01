Entertainment

The dresses that Natalie Portman chooses to dazzle

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 34 2 minutes read

Natalie Portman is the ambassador of the perfume “Miss Dior” of the French firm, Dior. This is why it is common that for big events, the maison sees you from head to toe. Always pristine, the actress shows us why she should be considered one of the best dressed of 2022.

And not just consider it within this year, but within the history of Hollywood. The artist marks her style as she goes, whether with her looks, her makeup or her haircuts, which makes her a landmark on all red carpets. We analyze the classics dresses that you have used during this 2022.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 34 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Jennifer Lawrence, stylish with wide pants

44 seconds ago

Tonight on TV: One of the best films with Vin Diesel

1 min ago

BTS: She is the girl who steals Jimin’s heart and causes ARMY envy

12 mins ago

Emma Stone, her best films, according to an expert

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button