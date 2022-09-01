The dresses that Natalie Portman chooses to dazzle

Natalie Portman is the ambassador of the perfume “Miss Dior” of the French firm, Dior. This is why it is common that for big events, the maison sees you from head to toe. Always pristine, the actress shows us why she should be considered one of the best dressed of 2022.

And not just consider it within this year, but within the history of Hollywood. The artist marks her style as she goes, whether with her looks, her makeup or her haircuts, which makes her a landmark on all red carpets. We analyze the classics dresses that you have used during this 2022.

Natalie Portman returned to the red carpets in this spectacular sparkly dress. Photo: Vogue.

At the premiere of the film, “Thor: Love and Thunder”, Natalie Portman She appeared in a sparkly minidress that caught the attention of everyone present. A simple piece, but thanks to its cut, its shape and its sequins, it made the actress stand out.

The dress Straight lined with silver rhinestones consisted of draping at the waist and a ribbon that began on the left side and became a fine sleeve on the right side. To complete this outfit, Natalie opted for silver sandals, diamond hoop earrings, a strappy updo and dramatic makeup.

Monochrome looks never fail in Hollywood and in life. Photo: Yahoo.

Totally different but just as classic was this style of the actress in total red. Natalie Portman I carry a dress short, straight and sweetheart neckline paired with a tailored blazer with padded shoulders, red kitten heels and a black quilted clutch.

Check out the trick the actress used to look stylish in flats. Adding a blazer with shoulder pads allowed him to add more volume to her shoulders and thus make her look taller. Another styling trick? Wear a monochrome look.

Natalie Portman also has a place for the classic little black dress. Photo: Vogue.

Another fashion classic is the dress black and Natalie Portman He knows how to carry it better than anyone. For a TV show, the star wore a dress fitted with cut-out in the bust area in the shape of a triangle and flower appliqué on the torso.

In this case, Natalie did wear black stilettos, but she went back to opting for her half-straight bun hairstyle and small earrings. This is how to carry a dress black!

The dresses of Natalie Portman they transmit us the classic and elegant glamor of Hollywood. What is your favorite of the year?