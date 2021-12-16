THE DRIBBLING OF… Mario Frongia. Cagliari, 3-1 at the Cittadella in the Italian Cup: eighth against Sassuolo

The victory with the passage of the round must be useful for the match against Udinese. The North challenges the presidency

A victory that hopefully will also serve to avoid relegation. A useful piece to raise your head and redeem one of the worst games of the era Giulini, that of the poker ofInter to Milan. The 3-1 trimmed to Citadel is worth eighths of Italian Cup. The Cagliari find the Sassuolo. In the meantime, head to theUdinese, always at home on Saturday night. With the team of Edoardo Gorini, sparkling seventh formation in B, we work for the future. For the Cagliari the moment is nightmare. Mazzarri leaves in the stands Godin And Keita Baldè. Keeps on the bench Cragno, Bellanova, Caceres, Dalbert, Fat, Marin, Joao Pedro And Pavoletti. They play from the street Radunovic, Altar, Coals, Obert, Hoe, Kourfalidis, Olive, Deiola, Lykogiannis, Ceter And Pereiro. The guests, returning from seven positive results in a row, are -7 from leaders Pisa and are sailing in the area play-off. After the Cup they find the Brescia.

The match? From cadetry, to being generous. The Citadel runs, presses, fights. Physicality and pressure play a key role. The idea of Gorini? Open the rossoblù defense, keep up the pace, go to recover second balls. The work succeeds in half. Starting up Cagliari suffers but holds up. Then, take the lead, double and triple the loot. The Citadel shortens with a supergol. JP10 hits the post. Victory? It can be an important balm in the challenge from the inside or outside with theUdinese. The passage of the round can give positive sensations to be transformed into running and robust football, perhaps not beautiful, against Pussetto and his teammates. The 3 points up for grabs on Saturday have a monstrous specific weight. With the Friulians it would be dramatic to make a mistake.

All-round dispute. “Incompetent president”Sings the North. “But when you goIs the second verse. “Giulini, Giulini fuck off …”Is another similar close the circle. Mala tempora at home Cagliari. The beat of San Siro, game not played, almost given away, without a blow, a card, anger and desire not to be humiliated, has left its mark. “Never seen such a thing. But what does the Investigations Office do? L‘Inter he would have won anyway but it was really embarrassing, especially for us fans“. Another adds: “Maybe the president will have left the stadium with the pats of the Inter management: they went to the head and left Milan behind without even sweating. Shame! ” What then the formation of Inzaghi, champion of Italy, has the means, staff, ambitions and managers of another planet, is another aspect of the matter. However, there is a way and a way to lose. This is why the humiliation of Brozovic and his associates must become a thorn in the side of the group. Since Saturday with theUdinese.

To the Meazza the group remarked how much it was put on in the best and best way, with duplicates, vintage stickers, at the end of the race, bruised and without great motivation. It will be a coincidence that Cragno has been caught with a volley (15). It will be a coincidence if among the top signings – as the president rosssoblù defined them at the beginning of the season – Keita Baldè, Caceres And Dalbert did they get report cards between 4 and 5 from the main observers? In short, the reflection always brings us back to the starting point: the market was yet another flop. Still, from the miraculous salvation with Simple a lesson had to be dealt with. None of this. So they returned to their respective bases Thin, Ounas, Duncan and the paper was scornfully thrown away Nainggolan: sure that a hand, net of the unruly life, Radja wouldn’t he give it to this team?

Confirmations and surprises. On singles, underline for Pereiro And Ceter: the Uruguayan always goes to rhythms that find little space in A. And we would have to understand if he is better off as a false nueve, as a playmaker, as an interior player who starts wide and is free to concentrate. The South American striker shows competitiveness and position, he slams but the technique needs to be refined. It also deserves a mention Olive: the play moldy on the bench, but his contribution has never had serious opportunities in the swirl of names that have earned the penultimate place in the standings in the company of Genoa. Of course, good things from Deiola and Lykogiannis, he did well Hoe, Coals confirmed what it will be, the baby Kourfalidis he has the means and will have his say, as does the young man Desogus, who took over from Lykogiannis in the recovery. But one thing is Citadel, another the superior series. On the other hand, if not everyone can play, there must be a reason.

Serie A and Serie B. Ready go e Deiola, with his head, on a large Zappa ball, he unlocks it: 1-0. The Cagliari doubles with Ceter, tap up uncertain parade by Maniero that does not block the shot of Deiola. The match is fluctuating. At times, dribble and possession on both sides, almost in the study phase. With sudden accelerations but the conclusions are dirty or wrong. The game is fragmented, untied, full of competitive fury but not very organic and with frequent improvisations. Soccer of B series, which sometimes has more emotions than that of the higher category. During the second half Mazzarri recalls Coals, Kourfalidis, Deiola, Ceter. Space a Joao Pedro, Fat, Caceres And Dalbert. Meanwhile, the 3-0 scores him Pereiro: lash on the fly of Lykogiannis, Manor has soap in his gloves, the Uruguayan takes back the rejected and deposits on the net. To follow, they mark Lykogiannis And Mazzocco, the Var cancels for offside. But the right-footed shot from 30 meters remains from the film library Donnarumma: ball at the crossroads, Radunovic of salt, 3-1.

From almanac. The match makes history: Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi directs Cagliari-Citadel. The referee (referee sona bad) of Livorno is the first woman in Italy to blow the whistle in a match with a team of A league. Good news. Originally from Livorno, in a world that needs not to look too much in the mirror and often self-referential, with clichés, retro-thoughts and stereotypes that have largely outdated their time, she is a gust of optimism. Good luck, Maria Sole. That Cagliari and the Sardegnto take you well. Curiosity: al Var there is Paolo Mazzoleni, last championship protagonist in the draw of Naples and in the victory of Benevento.