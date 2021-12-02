THE DRIBBLING OF… Mario Frongia. Cagliari, a draw of pride with a super Radunovic! – Casteddu football

Verona hits the wall organized by Mazzarri. A thread of courage rewards JP10 and associates. The point gives self-esteem, it’s complicated but it could be usefulAnd

Third draw in a row. Better, with the door unbeaten. Of course, the music in the charts changes little. But in the meantime, it’s there Salerno, defeated by the Juve, to hold the snot in the queue. To the Bentegodi 0-0 tastes good. Now, head to Turin, expected on Monday in the postponement. TO Verona – for the umpteenth match from inside or outside after a third of the championship – he closes with his head held high. Given the known and usual limitations, it’s not bad. Radunovic; Caceres, Ceppitelli, Coals, Lykogiannis; Bellanova, Nández, Fat, Dalbert; João Pedro And Keita Baldé are the first eleven: better keep them in mind. Godin And Strootman, for real or presumed injuries, there are none. At the last he also jumps Marin: fever (negative swab, not Covid). The Romanian goes to the bench, where he also finds Pavoletti. The hosts restart from a record: in Europe L’Hellas, like Psg And Borussia Dortmund, he signed five wins in a row at the Bentegodi. A good reason to break the strip. But the Venetians come from the ko of Genoa with the Samp. The Cagliari he ate his hands after having suffered at home in the 90’s since Salerno. Equally, there is a gust of self-esteem. We’ll see.

Clean sheet and team spirit. Intensity and pressure on man: the Verona you know it does this. The 3-4-2-1 for Tudor is tested. The 3-5-2 from Mazzarri it is useful for creating density in the middle, covering up in five behind and, above all, holding up and starting again. First thrill at 5 ‘, with Pharaohs late. Caceres anticipates and Ceppitelli sweeps. The Cagliari restarts but also misses the supports. Simeone? A fury, that was to be expected. The pace is high. The break of Joao Pedro he closes it with his right hand, high, Bellanova. But mistakes, even trivial ones, are not lacking. Radunovic tests the gloves on a corner of Caprari. The Cagliari give up building from behind.

Of course, it serves to reduce the risks of an arrembante Hellas. But if you have no technical quality, personality and game idea are still to be found. Best for focus and courage. Another break, JP try the accident, Montipò effortlessly. Ditto on Keita Baldè. The four Moors show signs of life with verticalization and little dribbling. The usual Nandez pushes and crosses. And pulls: Momtipò uses his fists. Interesting signs: after half an hour four shots, three on goal. Even if ball possession remains yellow and blue, Mazzarri is bottling the hosts. Veloso commits Radunovic on punishment. But for team spirit and unity of purpose of Coals and associates deserve applause.

Step forward for heart and attention. The paw, lacks of Simeone, arrives after ten minutes. Radunovic there is. Just before the referee Marcenaro (rookie, class of ’93) distributes cards for a hint of a fight after a foul by Simeone on Nandez, Argentines and Uruguayans, long-standing feud. L’Hellas holds the Cagliari behind. Barak commits Radunovic. The match heats up: it will be better to get used to knowing how to give temper in decisive moments. The Cholito kick high. Bellanova it is confirmed solid in the two phases. Keita Baldè it is dying out. They hold up JP10, Coals And Caceres, following Caprari. The post of Dawidowiz.

L’Hellas accelerates. 20 ‘from the end Pavoletti takes over from Keita Baldè And Marin to Dalbert. Mazzarri believes it. Or at least, he tries: the team holds up, it’s quite tidy. The balance between departments comes from the work of the technician, impossible not to notice. The group may not be doing well, but it grows and develops conviction. Of course, it is useless to expect miracles or surprises. But with the right head you can slowly correct the course. Tudor he senses the danger and inserts lasagna, Bessa And Tameze, they go out Ilic, Veloso And Simeone. The Verona look for the jab. It suffers. Bessa commits Radunovic. Fat comes out (flexor problems), Strootman is placed in the median. The Cagliari it perches but is lively. Miracle of Radunovic on lasagna, however offside. Out also Lykogianniscramps Hoe in the field. Tactically little stuff, but the battle was there. And it does honor to the island formation. The best in the field? Radunovic!

Notarelle

On the third goalkeeper of the national team. Writes a reader: “In January we will see some good ones. Meanwhile, I am not convinced by this absence, due to the arrival of the second child, of Alessio Cragno. But how, you go to Verona, a team that scored 80 percent of the points at home, Cragno saved us from dozens of defeats, armored draws and victories, in the past, and not even half a proposal to make a private flight available to him as happened with Pavoletti three years ago in Florence! For having conceded a goal, where he could have done better, many have massacred him. Wrong“. Another adds to the dose: “The complacent journalists speak of an obligatory blow to the back, of recovery, of the heart, as if the team were tenth in the standings and hadn’t come for a moment, maybe three draws and two defeats. We are last and are competing not to say that Mazzarri or Guardiola, with this squad, it changes little “. More than acceptable opinion. For a while.

Self service pampering. A little everywhere, thanks also to the pressing ofUssi (Italian Sports Press Union) with the support and indications of Figs, League, Cones And Undersecretariat for Sport, the press rooms of the stadiums have also reopened, obviously in compliance with the rules, with spacings, masks, green passes, etc. The Cagliari resists. Or rather, there is no memory to remember the last pre-race press conference in attendance. Perhaps, the threads must be re-tied and go back to the era Maran. However, while the press room of Asseminello remains closed – it’s hard to think that Mazzarri can make a fuss about having to speak before matches in the hall, for example, to the media at Domus oa Palazzo Doglio – promotes various kinds of events. In attendance. For example, the presentation of a book, just a Palazzo Doglio, with a profuse invitation to all the newspapers. The theme of the volume? How good is the club in social policies, marketing, in attention to the fans and everything else.

About events. Also in recent days, the company blew the trumpets for an event with other entities. Among the quoted motivations of the patron also “environmental awareness and education, carried out in collaboration with Legambiente and characterized by educational workshops and days of cleaning the territory“. To say, one could start with a visit, perhaps with school children from Uta, Capoterra, Cagliari And Assemini, to fluorine processing plants a Macchiareddu. Or not?