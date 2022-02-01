the drink that allows you to do it faster

Burning fat is the goal of many people at this beginning of the new year to be able to lose weight, so here is a drink that can speed up the times.

Many people want to lose weight as a goal for 2022. There are many who have problems with overweight, obesity, especially in the Western world. So, a little for the appearance but above all to improve their health many people have decided to try to start with a diet and a little exercise in order to burn fat.

In the early days it will be a bit difficult to get used to, but when you see the first results you will want to continue. However, there are the obvious fats to throw away like those on the stomach, hips, legs and then there are also the hidden fats, but which must be eradicated anyway.

The only way is to be determined, to be constant, as well as to follow the instructions of an expert nutritionist and perhaps of those who follow you in the gym. But there are foods and drinks that can help speed up this weight loss process a bit.

Fat Burning: The drink that can help speed up the process

The fat that is not seen is abdominal fat, but that too must be disposed of in order not to face serious health problems. So experts recommend taking a green juice, preferably based on coriander. A coriander drink, whether it’s the seeds or the leaves, can do a lot of good by speeding up your metabolism and burning more calories.

Ieva Kubiliute, wellness psychologist, said that this drink is suitable for weight loss and if you don’t like the taste you can add lemon. This way it will have a more pleasant taste and also all the benefits of lemon. In short, it will be a really useful mix for the body to purify itself. A study conducted on mice showed that coriander does not act on the liver fat, but on the abdominal fat (also called visceral).

Of course, more studies and insights are needed, but a coriander juice is full of antioxidants, fiber, vitamins and minerals. It can be a good energy tonic and help the nervous system.