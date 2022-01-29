the drink that can relax the arteries

For those suffering from high blood pressure there is a drink that is able to reduce it and relax the arteries. Let’s see together what it is.

Pressure is the force with which blood pushes against the walls of blood vessels, whether they are veins or arteries. If this is low the person will feel weak, dizzy, feel sleepy. While if the blood pressure is high the symptoms will be headaches, nosebleeds, dizziness, ringing in the ears.

Have the high pressure it is a problem, especially if this is then accompanied by other ailments, such as high “bad” cholesterol and high blood sugar levels. Serious consequences such as stroke, heart attack can occur. Of course, if you have hypertension you can do something about it. The important thing is not to neglect yourself and follow the doctor’s instructions.

In addition to drugs, however, it will be useful to maintain a healthy and balanced diet and to see which foods and drinks can contribute positively to the body. Let’s look at an example below: a drink that can lower blood pressure and relax the arteries.

High blood pressure – the drink that can help

A recent study published in the journal Nutrients identified the tender as an essential remedy for hypertension. The research was done on 19 people who had this problem and they were given either black tea or a placebo to be taken twice a day for a week. Those who took the tea had a decrease in blood pressure and more.

After one hour from taking the positive effects of this drink came into action and did not act only by lowering the pressure. The tea went on to reduce the stiffness of the arteries and also prevented a rise in pressure after fat intake. Hence, it also has great preventive power. Eventually the researchers were pleased with the research suggesting that regular consumption of black tea can keep blood pressure in check.

The studies that are done on problems such as hypertension, high cholesterol and blood sugar levels are very important because they are very common disorders that create serious diseases in people, which can lead to death in a short time. Thinking about changing your diet and habits based on your health is essential to help the body.