the Drive director accused of animal abuse

The animal rights association PETA has accused the well-known director Nicolas Winding Refn of having become complicit in acts of violence towards a pig

The well-known animal rights association PETA (acronym of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) brought a very serious accusation against the director Nicolas Winding Refn, which the general public knows especially for Drive, his 2011 film starring Ryan Gosling. According to the organization, the author would have become an accomplice of a act of violence towards an animal during the filming of his new TV series destined to be released on Netflix and for the moment without a title.

According to press reports, the animal in question would have been a pig and, following an accident, it would even have lost his life. There is currently no official information regarding the incident and all the news reported so far are therefore to be considered without confirmation. To be sure, it will be necessary to wait for a communication from the local police, which has launched an investigation. The set of the series is located in Denmark, the home country of Nicolas Winding Refn.

Below, the official note issued by PETA: killing a sensible creature and exploiting its death for entertainment is unacceptable and perhaps even illegal. No animal should suffer or be killed for the enjoyment of humans, and like PETA we ask Netflix to leave outside the editing room any traces of footage that would glorify this pointless and senseless slaughter of a pig..

Read also Alec Baldwin and the tragedy on the set of Rust: “I dream of that day every night. I don’t give a damn about my career anymore “