The driver Homero Zamorano Jr. and three other accomplices accused of the death of 53 migrants in a trailer in San Antonio | Univision 41 San Antonio KWEX
SAN ANTONIO– The driver of the trailer where 64 immigrants were found locked up in San Antonio, Homero Zamorano Jr.45, was arrested on criminal charges related to his alleged involvement in the tragedy that has so far left 53 dead, 40 of the victims men and 13 women.
Christian Martínez, Juan Claudio D’Luna-Mendez and Juan Francisco D’Luna-Bilbaoare also being processed.
According to court documents, on June 27, 2022, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) responded to a 6:20 p.m. hotline call on San Antonio State Highway 35, 235 kilometers from the border with Mexico, for immigrant smuggling involving a tractor-trailer and 64 people suspected of entering the United States illegally.
San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) officers informed HSI agents that they arrived at the location of the tractor trailer in southwest San Antonio after receiving 911 calls from concerned citizens.
At the scene, SAPD officers discovered several people, some still inside the tractor trailer, others on the ground and in nearby brush, many of them deceased and some incapacitated.
The victims had no water, air conditioning or ventilation and temperatures exceeded 100 degrees. According to reports, they were covered with a meat tenderizer seasoning to hide its smell and confuse K-9 dogs used at the border that are trained to spot humans in trailers at Border Patrol checkpoints.
The driver Homero Zamorano was hiding in the undergrowth
SAPD officers were led to the location where the driver was, later identified as Zamorano, who was observed hiding in the brush after trying to escape. Zamorano was detained by SAPD agents.
The Laredo Sector Border Patrol provided HSI agents with surveillance footage of the tractor trailer crossing an immigration checkpoint. The driver could be seen wearing a black striped shirt and a cap. HSI agents confirmed that Zamorano matched the individual in the surveillance footage and was wearing the same clothing.
Zamorano, who began his march in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, and advanced to San Antonio, Texas, with overlapping plates, passed two immigration security filters that did not detect the undocumented. For this reason, Governor Greg Abbott announced this Wednesday that they will put truck checkpoints on Texas highways.
The trailer is red Volvo brand, model 1995, with overlapping plates of the company Betancourt Trucking and Harvesting, Registered in Alamo Texas. The owners of said company have indicated that this truck does not belong to them and that their plates, logos and license were cloned.
HSI confirmed that 48 people at the scene had died. From those 22 were Mexican citizensseven Guatemalan citizens, two Honduran citizens and 17 of unknown origin but suspected of being undocumented non-citizens (UNC).
The undocumented status of the deceased persons was carried out through the use of a mobile fingerprint device. Sixteen of the 64 undocumented immigrants were transported to local hospitals for medical evaluation. Five died in hospital.
Zamorano is charged by criminal complaint with one count of alien smuggling resulting in death. He is originally from Brownsville but resides in Pasadena, TX. If found guilty, Zamorano faces life in prison or possibly the death penalty. “A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering US Sentencing Guidelines and other legal factors,” the Justice Department said.
The other three accused of the tragedy of San Antonio
Another of those charged by criminal complaint is Christian Martinez, 28 years old, who was arrested on June 28, 2022 in Palestine, Texas. He is charged with one count of conspiracy to transport illegal immigrants resulting in death.
According to court documents, a search warrant was executed on a Zamorano cell phone. Through investigation, it was discovered that there were communications between Zamorano and Martínez on the smuggling of these immigrants, confirmed the Department of Justice.
If found guilty, Martinez faces life in prison or could face the death penalty. Martinez had an initial appearance today in Tyler. He will be transported to San Antonio for further proceedings.
In addition to the arrests of Zamorano and Martínez, Juan Claudio D’Luna-Mendez, 23, and Juan Francisco D’Luna-Bilbao, 48both citizens of Mexico, were arrested and initially appeared on June 27.
According to court documents, the search of the tractor-trailer used in the alien smuggling attempt reached a residence in San Antonio. SAPD officers set up surveillance at the residence and they observed two men leaving in separate trucks.
After the traffic stops of both trucks, the drivers they were identified as D’Luna-Mendez and D’Luna-Bilbao.
D’Luna-Bilboa was in possession of a pistol that was found in the center console of the pickup truck he was driving. A search warrant was executed at the residence where additional firearms were located.
It was found that both subjects were in the US illegally and were charged by criminal complaint with one count of possession of a weapon by an alien unlawfully in the U.S. If convicted, Both defendants face up to 10 years in prison.