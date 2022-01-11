World

the driver led astray by the GPS

Photo of James Reno James Reno
A truck driver followed his GPS directions and ended up hovering with his vehicle on the edge of a 100-meter-high cliff for three days before being rescued in Changzhi city, Shanxi province, northern China.

The incident occurred on January 1 when a freight truck was trying to pass through a narrow mountain road, but its dimensions turned out to be too large.

A video shared on social media shows the vehicle’s location as rescuers try to put it back on the road, a job that, with the help of three heavy trailers, ended after three days.
The man explained that he ended up on that road because his satellite navigation system it was not adapted to heavy vehicles. When he realized he couldn’t go any further, he tried to back off and get off the extremely dangerous road, but as it was a descent, the truck slipped and crashed into the road rail.

As a result, the front tires were beyond the parapet, as was the entire right side of the vehicle’s cockpit. However, the driver and his colleague managed to get out of the truck unscathed and drive away.
The accident caused the road to be completely blocked until 4 January, when, according to the authorities, its normal operation was restored.

