the driver now faces up to two years in prison – Corriere.it

Radim Passer, the Czech billionaire owner of the Bugatti Chiron that last summer was launched at 417 km / h on German motorways, would face up to 2 years in prison

About the Czech billionaire driving his own Bugatti Chiron last summer he sped at 417 km / h on the German motorway in the company of his son, we have already talked about in this article. A story that has caused a lot of hype because, among other things, it was immortalized by a film shot by the driver himself, Radim Passer, and posted on YouTube. Just this video been carefully analyzed by the German police of Saxony-Anhalt, broadcast to prosecutors and, now, could really get the motorist into trouble.

Up to two years in prison As reported by the The Sun, the police are allegedly examining the possibility that Radim Passer took part in a clandestine race. If confirmed, the 58-year-old would face up to two years in prison. In early January, the German transport ministry condemned Passer for the stunt, stating that he condemns any behavior that could endanger other road users. According to the authorities, in fact, the absence of speed limits on some sections of the motorway does not mean that you can run without common sense and for purely recreational purposes.

Safety In the video, Radim Passer stated that safety was a priority during his attempt, which was made in July on a stretch of road with a 10-kilometer straight, in conditions of perfect visibility and with three car-free lanes. This story is part of a heated debate in Germany on whether or not to impose speed limits on the motorway.

