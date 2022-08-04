Entertainment

The driver who hit and killed Nicki Minaj’s father has been sentenced to 1 year in prison

Rapper Nicki Minaj’s father died in 2021 after being hit by a driver in Mineola, Long Island. Now the man behind the wheel in the incident faces a year in prison for the crime.

Nicki Minaj’s father died in 2021 after being hit by a speeding driver

In February 2021, Charles Polevich was driving a 1992 Volvo station wagon when he hit Robert Maraj, the father of rapper superstar Nicki Minaj. Prosecutors said he first checked if Maraj was okay before leaving, leaving him on the side of the road. He went home and covered his car with a tarp in his garage.

