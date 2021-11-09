the drone show and the triumph of the film with Angelina Jolie

The Eternals lit up the sky of Rome … Look in the video above, the 200 drones that flew over the capital and its monuments. A super show… The new Marvel superhero movie looked like this. Then it went down to theaters and immediately conquered the box office. With over 554,000 euros in a single day he ousted Madres Paralelas by Pedro Almodovar and “our” superheroes, the fantastic four of Freaks Out by Gabriele Mainetti …

Eternals: 200 drones in the sky of Rome

A super show, really. The video above shows it to us. The drones rose from the terrace of the Horti Farnesiani and from the House of the Vestals. A trail of gold, blue and white lights wrote in the sky Eternals. Then Only in the cinema. All thanks to 47 Italian and French technicians who, directed by Luca Toscano of the Artech Group, flew the drones over the Roman Forum, inside the Colosseum Archaeological Park. The video you see above was made with the artistic direction of T3KNE. The in-flight shots are by Skyters Drone. Those from the ground by BRAD & K Production …

Eternals: the new trailer

Eternals by Chloe Zhao was presented at the Rome Film Festival. Closing event, it brought the Oscar-winning director (per Nomadland) and the super cast led by Angelina Jolie. The legendary Thena from the film arrived in the capital with her children (all except Pax). And on the red carpet he took his daughters Shiloh and Zahara. three real amazons, as we showed you in the gallery …

Angelina Jolie: Family, as we’ve never seen it before

Angelina Jolie, the film had told us this way. «I feel privileged. It was extraordinary to be part of a project that I also loved for the diversity and inclusion that this cast and characters represent. I hope that in the future it will become the norm. I am happy and I hope that many can recognize each other, and see themselves as they have never seen each other before.

I confess that I I grew up reading Marvel Comics. Here I was attracted to a particular aspect. Unlike usual, in this film we start as a group. We were sent to Earth to defend it. We have been here for 7000 years. Now we fight against the Deviants. We’ve been together since the beginning, and it’s nice. Each of us brought a different element to the group. AND i felt like i was in a real family. I like to think of us in this way, more than as individuals.

And if you ask me who the real super heroines are today, I think of those women on the front lines every day. C.he devote every minute to others, risking their own life for that of others. I think of people who work with refugees. And to the refugees themselves who flee their country for what they believe in. They ask for protection and rights for their family and are treated like a burden. Real heroes are people like these. Fortunately, I believe that there is much more good than bad in the world, even if we forget it too often ».

