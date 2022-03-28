the drone unit that attacks Russian troops while they sleep

With their advanced thermal imaging cameras, Aerorozvidka drones have destroyed dozens of key targets, including Russian vehicles in the Ivankiv offensive in the early days of the war.

This group, made up of 30 members of the Ukrainian special forces and drone pilots, helps locate, target and bomb targets and get aerial views of Russian movements as they move across the terrain on quad bikes.

Aerial photography taken by the drones of the Aerorozvidka unit Facebook/ Aerorozvidka

Since the beginning of the invasion they have destroyed Russian tanks, trucks and vehicles transporting electronic equipment.

As explained in Guardian The unit commander, Yaroslav Honchar, with the use of these drones during the first day of war, were able to bomb around 200 Russian paratroopers in the Hostomel airport offensive, northwest of Kyiv. Since the beginning of the invasion, they have had remarkable success in taking out tanks, commando trucks, and electronic equipment carriers, which has helped undermine the capability of Russian forces.

The darkness of the night is one of the greatest allies of the Aerorozvidka. “We attack at night, when the Russians sleep,” Honchar said from his base of operations in Kyiv, in remarks collected by The Times. When night falls, the Russian army hides its tanks in the streets of the towns and they take advantage of the occasion to attack with some of their drones, capable of launching anti-tank grenades or dropping small bombs of up to 1.5 kilograms.

Its beginnings date back to the Russian annexation of Crimea and the Donbas war in 2014.

The beginnings of Aerorozvidka date back to the beginning of the conflict: the Russian annexation of Crimea and the Donbas war in 2014. This was when a group of civilians, young Ukrainians with university studies who were part of the Maidan protests, managed to found and finance this unit through crowdfunding (crowding) and subsequent financial support from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

They receive civil support and foundations such as Sergiy Prytula’s

Aerorozvidka receives, in addition to civilian support through the crowdfunding, support from foundations such as that of the Ukrainian television presenter and actor Sergiy Prytula, who send them, as can be seen in their Facebook posts, pork and other food. On the other hand, they also have the help of Elon Musk’s satellites.





This group, which began as a civilian initiative, is today part of the Ukrainian Ground Forces and represents what is known as “fifth generation warfare”, which is carried out through disinformation, cyber attacks and other emerging technologies such as intelligence. artificial or drones.





