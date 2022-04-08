Health

The drop that infects a person with covid-19 is really microscopic, indicates a new study – Coronavirus: Reality vs. fiction with Dr. Elmer Huerta

The drop that infects a person with covid-19 is really microscopic, indicates a new study – Coronavirus: Reality vs. Fiction with Dr. Elmer Huerta


Dr. Elmer Huerta keeps you informed about what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic. Our public health specialist will clarify any doubts you may have, explain medical concepts in a simple and didactic way, and share the information you need to protect yourself and stay healthy.

The drop that infects a person with covid-19 is really microscopic, indicates a new study

Coronavirus: reality vs. fiction with Dr. Elmer Huerta

A controversial new study from Great Britain seeks to resolve some of the most frequent doubts about covid-19. The investigation, which presented ethical dilemmas by deliberately infecting healthy adults with the new coronavirus, yielded illuminating results of how the disease behaves in the human body. Among them, the amount of virus that infects a person. Dr. Huerta explains the findings in this episode.

Apr 8, 2022

