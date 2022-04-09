the droplet that transmits covid-19 is microscopic

What are the symptoms of long covid in minors? 2:06

<br />

(CNN Spanish) – A controversial new study from Great Britain seeks to resolve some of the most frequent doubts about covid-19.

The investigation, which presented ethical dilemmas by deliberately infecting healthy adults with the new coronavirus, yielded illuminating results of how the disease behaves in the human body. Among them, the amount of virus that infects a person.

Dr. Huerta explains the findings in this episode.

Hi, I’m Dr. Elmer Huerta and this is your dose of information about the new coronavirus. Information that we hope will be useful to take care of his health and that of his family.

In the episode of October 21, 2020, we heard that the British government was planning to carry out a controversial study, through which a group of human beings were going to be intentionally infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus to find out how much virus is necessary to produce an infection and what is the mechanism by which the disease progresses.

The study that deliberately infected healthy adults with covid-19

This study, called the human challenge study, and which has been done many times before for diseases such as cholera and typhoid, gave rise to an intense ethical debate because —unlike the aforementioned infections, which have a curative antibiotic treatment that prevents a deliberately infected person may die—covid-19 has no known treatment.

That meant that if during the experiment of deliberate infection with the new coronavirus any volunteer fell ill and died, that death would have constituted a huge ethical breach.

Another ethical problem is that knowing that a significant proportion of people who suffer from the disease are left with sequelae, it would not be fair that intentionally infected volunteers have their health affected for an unpredictable time.

Well, despite all these problems, the study was carried out and its interesting conclusions have been published in the online edition of the magazine Natural Medicine of March 31.

The study included 36 volunteers, ages 18 to 29, who were recruited in March 2021. None of them had any risk factors that could lead to severe COVID-19 illness, such as:

Overweight,

kidney problems

Liver

Heart

lungs or blood

Obviously, the participants signed an extensive informed consent form, in which they released the researchers from responsibilities.

The infection process

All participants were infected with a drop of liquid containing an equal amount of the original strain of the new coronavirus. They became infected through a small tube inserted into the nose.

Not knowing what to expect, the researchers conducted the study in several stages. In the first, the first 10 participants received the antiviral remdesivir after being infected. To reduce their chances of developing severe COVID-19, injections of monoclonal antibodies were prepared in case any volunteers developed more severe symptoms.

According to the report, remdesivir was unnecessary and the antibodies did not need to be used.

The infected volunteers stayed at London’s Royal Free Hospital for two weeks and were monitored by doctors 24 hours a day in rooms that had special reverse-flow air circulation to prevent the spread of the virus.

Did all participants test positive for covid-19?

Of the 36 participants, 18 became infected, including two who never developed symptoms. Of the 16 infected who presented symptoms, the most common were nasal congestion, sneezing and sore throat. Others developed headaches, muscle and joint pain, fatigue and fever. Seven volunteers developed a fever greater than 37.8 degrees.

In 15 of the 18 participants who contracted covid-19, there was a loss of the sense of smell, in nine of them a complete loss.

That loss improved for most participants at three months, although five people still had trouble smelling at six months, with one person continuing to have partial loss of smell six months after the study ended.

Other study results

Other significant findings of the study are the following, pay attention:

The amount needed to infect a person is very small, about 10 microns. That is, the amount present in a microscopic droplet that someone expels when coughing or sneezing. In this regard, let us remember that a red blood cell measures between seven and eight microns. This indicates that the amount of secretion that is capable of infecting covid-19 is really microscopic and supports the theory of contagion by aerosols. About a little over a day and a half, or 40 hours after the virus was inserted into the participants’ noses, the virus could be detected in the back of the throat. Almost two and a half days, or 58 hours after infection, the virus was isolated from nasal swabs, where the viral load progressively increased. It has been documented that covid-19 has a fairly short incubation period, taking approximately two days after infection for the infected person to start spreading the virus to others. Infected people were also seen to become contagious and shed large amounts of the virus before showing symptoms. Regarding the time of spread of the virus, it was recorded that infected people could spread it for about six and a half days on average, although some spread it for up to 12 days, even without symptoms. Lateral flow tests—a type of rapid antigen test used at home to diagnose the disease—have also been documented to work well when an infected person becomes contagious, becoming positive before 70% to 80% are generated. % of viable viruses in the nose of volunteers. Finally, it remains a mystery why, despite having been infected with the same amount of virus, only 18 people were infected and 18 were not, without even producing neutralizing antibodies.

What’s next?

The researchers will study these 18 people resistant to infection, in an attempt to understand the immunological mechanisms that make some humans unable to be infected.

They clarified that all the participants had blood tests to rule out that they have antibodies against other types of coronavirus, which eliminates the possibility that they have some type of cross-immunity.

The opinion of Dr. Huerta

In short, this controversial study has provided clues for the study of the disease for the first time. The researchers plan to conduct similar studies by infecting previously vaccinated volunteers with the delta variant.

In my opinion, the finding with the greatest practical application is the one that found that the size of the contagion sample is of microscopic dimensions.

This helps to understand the enormous contagiousness of the new coronavirus in all its varieties and how the most effective strategies to avoid contagion are:

The use of high filtration efficiency masks such as an N95 or KN95

Ventilate closed rooms

Maintain an appropriate physical distance

Prefer outdoor activities

