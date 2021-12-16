The Dropout: Amanda Seyfried and Naveen Andrews in the first photos of the Hulu series of Elizabeth Holmes

Amanda Seyfried and Naveen Andrews in the first images of the Hulu series The Dropout, which chronicles the rise and fall of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.

Hulu has unveiled the first photo of the drama series The Dropout, played by Amanda Seyfried And Naveen Andrews. In addition, the release date of the series on Elizabeth Holmes has been unveiled, which will debut with the first three episodes on March 2, 2022.

Amanda Seyfried stars in The Dropout, a series based on the ABC News podcast and centered on Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who raised hundreds of millions by founding her biotech company and quickly becoming one of America’s most celebrated female entrepreneurs. After the rise, however, came the fall when the truth was revealed that the test machine promoted by the company was not working. Charged with fraud, Elizabeth Holmes and her former Chief Operating Officer have received nine counts of telephone fraud and two counts of conspiracy to telephone fraud for distributing falsified blood test results to consumers. Naveen Andrews plays Sunny Balwani, Holmes’ business partner and her secret boyfriend.

The series is signed by New Girl creator and showrunner Elizabeth Meriwether, who is also executive producing the project alongside Liz Heldens, Liz Hannah, Katherine Pope, Rebecca Jarvis, Victoria Thompson and Taylor Dunn, with Amanda Seyfried serving as producer.