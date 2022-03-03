‘The Dropout’: Amanda Seyfried is ‘a little worried’ about her Elizabeth Holmes voice

In March, Hulu abandonment opens with Amanda Seyfried playing Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and her deep voice. However, the role is similar to that of Julia Garner. inventing ana accent. Both women had to hone their voices to sound completely different. Holmes has a deep baritone voice, which Seyfried explained was very difficult to replicate for the eight-episode drama.

Amanda Seyfried on her voice of Elizabeth Holmes in ‘The Dropout’

Amanda Seyfried becomes 19-year-old Stanford University dropout and Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in abandonment to emit. However, it is not an easy feat. The teenager wanted to change the world with her biotech company in Silicon Valley. She created a vision where patients could get the results of more than 200 diagnostic tests with just a tiny drop of blood from a finger prick. However, no one took her seriously, so Elizabeth Holmes changed her voice to a deep baritone. Along the abandonment, viewers watch Holmes’ transformation through Seyfried’s performance. However, the 36-year-old actor revealed that the most challenging part of becoming Holmes was that deep voice.

“As for the depth of the voice, I had to work very hard to get there because I speak at a higher level than Holmes,” Seyfried told What to watch. “It’s amazing that the voice comes in slowly and evolves over time in the story because that’s what happened in real life. I mean, when the public met Elizabeth Holmes, she was already talking very deeply. But now we can see her as a girl where she has a pretty average tenor. And then you see how the voice develops because that’s the whole point of the show: you want to see where she came from, where she went and how she got there.”

Seyfried practiced and tried to get his voice as close to Elizabeth Holmes’s level as possible. However, she still has some anxiety about what fans might say when they hear it.

“I’m a little worried about what viewers are going to say about the voice,” she added. “But at the end of the day, I’m an actor, I’m not her, and I did my best to try and capture the weirdness.”

Seyfried finds Holmes fascinating

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Amanda Seyfried talked about what it was like to become Elizabeth Holmes for abandonment.

“I came from a compassionate angle, but I was also fascinated by her,” she told Kimmel.

During the Jimmy Kimmel live segment, they discuss how Holmes “duplicated” his vision, even though his blood-testing device never worked accurately.

“The perfect analogy I heard was that he had jumped off a cliff and was trying to build his parachute before he hit the ground,” added Seyfried.

Did Elizabeth Holmes change her voice like in ‘The Dropout’?

on hulu abandonment, viewers watch as Holmes practiced changing his voice in front of a mirror in the privacy of his home. However, the biotech founder’s family denied TMZ’s claims that Holmes ever changed his voice. Former Theranos employees explained on the ABC podcast: abandonmentthat the entrepreneur “goes astray” sometimes after drinking.

When Jimmy Kimmel asked Seyfried how he knew Holmes was practicing his voice at home, he had an interesting answer.

“I really think no one will ever know,” Seyfried told Kimmel. “No one will ever be on his mind, but we try to get very close.”

by hulu abandonment premieres on March 2, 2022, with three episodes, and then every Thursday until April 7.

