The Dropout, Amanda Seyfried is Elizabeth Holmes in the series on Theranos

A few days after the release of The Tinder scammer on Netflix, Disney + responds with key art and trailer of the original production inspired by a great modern day scam. A hot topic, which The Dropout develops in eight episodes, in which we will see Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes, at the center of the series on Theranos.

Below is the trailer for The Dropout:

A story of ambition and fame ended terribly badly that the April 20 on the streaming platform. And that will be able to count on the presence – among its protagonists – also of Naveen Andrews, in the role of Sunny Balwani. In addition to that of the guest stars Utkarsh Ambudkar, Kate Burton, Stephen Fry, Michel Gill, LisaGay Hamilton, William H. Macy, Elizabeth Marvel, Laurie Metcalf, Dylan Minnette, Alan Ruck, Sam Waterson, Michaela Watkins and many others.

Executive producer of the series are the showrunner Elizabeth MeriwetherLiz Heldens, Liz Hannah, Katherine Pope, Rebecca Jarvis, Victoria Thompson and Taylor Dunn. Michael Showalter he directs several episodes and is executive producer along with Jordana Mollick, his production partner at Semi-Formal Productions.