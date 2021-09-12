The Dropout: Amanda Seyfried star of the series | TV

, movie stars like Oh Mama And Mank which is currently in the running for more than one Academy Award, she will play Elizabeth Holmes in the series, produced for Hulu, replacing Kate McKinnon.The project is based on the ABC News / ABC Radio podcast which told the story of the entrepreneur and her company, Theranos.

The actress will also be involved as an executive producer and shooting is expected to begin in the summer and, for now, the possible date for her debut on television screens has not been announced.

Elizabeth Holmes is the enigmatic woman who dropped out of Stanford and founded the Theranos startup in the field of medical testing, initially being seen as a female version of Steve Jobs for the next generation of entrepreneurs. However, his business proved to be unsuccessful and the technology used for the tests totally unreliable, thus putting the health of thousands of people at risk. The project description points out that the story of Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos is an incredible tale of ambition and fame.

What do you think of the choice of Amanda Seyfried as the star of the series The Dropout? Leave a comment!

Source: Deadline