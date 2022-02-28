‘The Dropout’: Amanda Seyfried Wasn’t First Choice to Play Elizabeth Holmes

Hulu limited television series abandonment chronicles the rise and fall of polarizing biotech entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes. Notable actress Amanda Seyfried will star as the title character in the eight-episode show, but she wasn’t the first choice to play the Stanford dropout. Instead, a popular saturday night live The cast member initially signed on to star in and produce the series.

Kate McKinnon was initially selected to play Elizabeth Holmes in ‘The Dropout’ and serve as executive producer.

Emmy-nominated saturday night live Actress Kate McKinnon reportedly opted not to play a chemical engineering prodigy who was recently indicted on multiple counts of wire fraud, Elizabeth Holmes.

In April 2019, when Hulu first ordered abandonmentTitled after the Rebecca Jarvis-hosted podcast that dives into Holmes and her failed healthcare tech startup, Theranos, sources attached McKinnon’s name to the limited series as an executive producer and star.

It’s unknown why the celebrated actor decided to leave the series, but the show decided to go ahead and cast someone else as the polarizing businessman.

He eventually selected Amanda Seyfried from Bad Girls (2004) and man (2020) Fame for playing Holmes.

McKinnon signed on for ‘Joe vs. Carole’

While the actress has not revealed why she left the Hulu series, it is suspected that she chose to play Carole Baskin in the Peacock limited series. Joe vs. Caroleinstead of.

Also based on a podcast, specifically Over my dead body Season 2, hosted by Robert Moor, covered the compelling case of a zookeeper, Joe Exotica, who was convinced by the attempted murder-for-hire of his archenemy, Carole Baskin. The new series will also focus on Baskin’s personal life.

Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell star as Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic in the first scripted series on ‘Tiger King’ titled ‘JOE VS CAROLE’. The series premieres March 3 on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/pNq9ux9XJZ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 3, 2022

Netflix released a documentary about the rivalry, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness (2020), which became a huge hit, many believe, due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

As Exotica has tried to use fame to get her case re-examined, Baskin has used hers to appear on reality dating shows, including dancing with the stars. McKinnon will serve as executive producer and star in Joe vs. Carole alongside John Cameron Mitchell (Joe Exotica), Kyle MacLachlan (Howard Baskin), Dean Winters (Jeff Lowe), William Fichtner (Rick Kirkham), and Nat Wolff (Travis Maldonado).

Amanda Seyfried to play Elizabeth Holmes in ‘The Dropout’

Set for release on March 3, Seyfried will play Holmes, a Stanford dropout who founded a health technology company that she claims could test blood for hundreds of diseases with just a finger prick.

She successfully raised millions of dollars for the company, making it to Forbes’ 2015 list of the youngest and richest self-made female billionaire due to her valuation of Theranos at $9 billion.

Do you want to hear Amanda Seyfried transform into Elizabeth Holmes and do the infamous voice? Just tap your fingertip on the ♥️ Our patented technology will take care of the rest. #ElAbandono — The dropout on Hulu (@TheDropoutHulu) February 19, 2022

However, its downfall began when journalists began to doubt the capabilities of the technology, which eventually resulted in an indictment for wire fraud. abandonment The podcast features six episodes, but the miniseries will include eight, with the first three releasing on March 3 and the final on April 7.

The show also features Naveen Andrews (Sunny Balwani), William H. Macy (Richard Fuisz), Hart Bochner (Larry Ellison), Laurie Metcalf (Phyllis Gardner), James Hiroyuki Liao (Edmond Ku), and Elizabeth Marvel (Noel Holmes).

