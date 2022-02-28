‘The Dropout’: Amanda Seyfried Wasn’t First Choice to Play Elizabeth Holmes

James 32 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 37 Views

Hulu limited television series abandonment chronicles the rise and fall of polarizing biotech entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes. Notable actress Amanda Seyfried will star as the title character in the eight-episode show, but she wasn’t the first choice to play the Stanford dropout. Instead, a popular saturday night live The cast member initially signed on to star in and produce the series.

Kate McKinnon was initially selected to play Elizabeth Holmes in ‘The Dropout’ and serve as executive producer.

Emmy-nominated saturday night live Actress Kate McKinnon reportedly opted not to play a chemical engineering prodigy who was recently indicted on multiple counts of wire fraud, Elizabeth Holmes.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Selena Gomez Will she leave Hollywood to reign in Televisa’s Hoy Program?

Selena Gomez Will she leave Hollywood to reign in Televisa’s Hoy Program? Photo: latimes.com Although …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved