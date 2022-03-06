‘The Dropout’: Amanda Seyfried weighs in on fascination with Elizabeth Holmes

abandonment premiered on Hulu on March 3, drawing attention to Elizabeth Holmes and the fraud she committed as CEO of Theranos once again. Holmes’ case was already covered on a podcast called abandonment, and the businessman went through a publicized trial that ended in conviction this January. Still, people are tuning in to the fictionalized account of his story. AND abandonment star Amanda Seyfried understands why they are so fascinated with her.

‘The Dropout’ tells the story of Elizabeth Holmes

Amanda Seyfried in ‘The Abandonment’ | Michael Desmond/Hulu

abandonment, named after Rebecca Jarvis’s hit podcast about Elizabeth Holmes, dives into the businesswoman’s story on the small screen. The first three installments hit Hulu on March 3 and chronicle the origin of Theranos. They highlight Elizabeth’s early intentions, as well as the company’s humble beginnings.

As the show continues, viewers witness the series of decisions that led to Elizabeth’s conviction in January 2022. Her choices become increasingly dubious as she becomes desperate to prove her idea can work. And it’s clear that her relationship with Sunny Balwani (Naveen Andrews) will further complicate things, especially since he took over the role of COO at the end of episode 3.

Seeing Elizabeth fall down this rabbit hole in abandonment it is a fascinating experience. There are several reasons why that is the case. AND abandonment star Amanda Seyfried identified one of them, making a sly connection between viewers and Elizabeth’s acolytes.

Amanda Seyfried on why people are fascinated by Elizabeth Holmes

So why are people so fascinated with Elizabeth Holmes? Following the success of true crime releases like inventing ana and fire Fraud, It’s no secret that viewers enjoy watching scam stories based on real life.

However, Amanda Seyfried has another theory as to why people are watching The Abandonment. During an appearance on Good morning america, the actor connected the interest of the audience with the interest of those who knew and followed Elizabeth. Seyfried notes that her character’s passion and good intentions draw people to her.

“He had a brilliant idea and he believed in it,” Seyfried said. “Her intentions of hers, for all intents and purposes, seemed really pure, she had a lot of people behind her and she was so charismatic and just passionate. And how can she not want to believe in something that could change the world, health care as we know it?

Seyfried has a good point. Of course, he doesn’t absolve Elizabeth of her crimes. But those aspects of her story make her an interesting figure to watch. Hulu’s deep dive promises to demonstrate how she went from having genuine intentions to where she is today. And that nuanced approach makes the show more compelling. How did Seyfried deal with it?

How Amanda Seyfried Captured the Leading Role of ‘The Dropout’

abandonment star Amanda Seyfried does an impressive job of delivering a nuanced version of Elizabeth Holmes. But even though she listened to the podcast about the Theranos CEO, that wasn’t enough to get into Elizabeth’s head completely.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Seyfried marveled at how mysterious Elizabeth is, despite becoming such a public figure.

“I saw it and heard it all, but I learned nothing about it. hisSeyfried admitted. “It’s crazy that she can still be an enigma with all the information surrounding her.”

Fortunately, working closely with abandonment creators and immersing himself in stories about Elizabeth helped Seyfried understand her better. And it seems that the actor has come to empathize with his on-screen counterpart, even though he agrees that he should face justice.

“It’s a bummer,” Seyfried told THR. “She made bad decisions and she has to be held accountable. But she has nuances, like everything and everyone”.

That perspective does abandonment a convincing description of the Theranos scandal. new episodes of abandonment Debut every Thursday on Hulu.

