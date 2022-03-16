‘The Dropout’: Ana Ariola’s real life on her departure from Theranos: ‘I was one of the few people who faced her’

James 21 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 38 Views

the hulu series abandonment tells the true story of Elizabeth Holmes and her now defunct company Theranos. Holmes had big dreams for her company, and she idolized business magnate Steve Jobs immensely. In fact, Holmes began stealing Apple employees. abandonment depicts Ana Arriola joining and eventually leaving Theranos. Real-life Ana Arriola has spoken publicly about leaving the company and taking on Holmes.

‘The Dropout’ shows Ana Ariola joining Theranos

On abandonment Episode 3, Ana Ariola joins Theranos. Ariola was previously employed by Apple as a product designer working on the iPhone. Ariola initially seems convinced by Theranos’s mission and impressed by Holmes’ drive. “You’re a good person. I’m rooting for you,” he tells Holmes. “Honestly, it’s really exciting for me that you’re a young CEO instead of a stuck-up kid in a sweatshirt.”

Source link

About James

Check Also

My wife traded me in for a teenager who was still living with his parents. He is embarrassing and now I am a single father.

THE path of a man who leaves his wife for a younger woman is well …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved