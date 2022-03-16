‘The Dropout’: Ana Ariola’s real life on her departure from Theranos: ‘I was one of the few people who faced her’

the hulu series abandonment tells the true story of Elizabeth Holmes and her now defunct company Theranos. Holmes had big dreams for her company, and she idolized business magnate Steve Jobs immensely. In fact, Holmes began stealing Apple employees. abandonment depicts Ana Arriola joining and eventually leaving Theranos. Real-life Ana Arriola has spoken publicly about leaving the company and taking on Holmes.

‘The Dropout’ shows Ana Ariola joining Theranos

On abandonment Episode 3, Ana Ariola joins Theranos. Ariola was previously employed by Apple as a product designer working on the iPhone. Ariola initially seems convinced by Theranos’s mission and impressed by Holmes’ drive. “You’re a good person. I’m rooting for you,” he tells Holmes. “Honestly, it’s really exciting for me that you’re a young CEO instead of a stuck-up kid in a sweatshirt.”

As the episode progresses, Holmes takes his questionable business practices one step further. He does clinical trials on terminal cancer patients with a Theranos prototype that doesn’t work. When Ariola finds out about this, she is furious. She barges into Holmes’ meeting and calls her out on everything. Arriola then resigns, taking her entire design team with her.

The real life that Ana Ariola describes standing up to Elizabeth Holmes

Ana Ariola is a real person, and according to her account of her time in Theranos, the events depicted in abandonment seems pretty close to reality. “Her [Holmes] I didn’t want to hear other people’s opinions,” Ariola told ABC News. “I was one of the few people who stood up to her. I’ve told him ‘no’ numerous times.”

The news outlet then described the Theranos study that tested its product in terminal cancer patients. “There were patients who were third-stage and fourth-stage cancer patients who had given their blood to test this device,” Ariola said. “The light was leaking. It was corrupting the blood tests and therefore the data was flawed.”

“I took this to Elizabeth and she gave me an ultimatum: Delete it and carry on as usual. And I was like, ‘That’s unacceptable,’ and I decided to quit. I literally didn’t have anything I wanted to do with that company anymore.”

Many other Theranos employees left the company.

Ariola wasn’t the only Theranos employee to raise concerns. For example, Avie Tevanian also left Apple to join the Theranos board. Tevanian is played by Amir Arison in abandonment, and he also expresses concern about Holmes and the legitimacy of the company. Don Lucas tells him to resign from the board in episode 3.

In the same ABC News interview, Tevanian described this experience of raising concerns with a board member. “I said, ‘I’m going to give you a choice. I think there is a chance that this company can make this product work and I would love to stay with you guys and we probably need to review Elizabeth’s role and everything else. Or if you want, I quit. You choose. He said, ‘Elizabeth wants you to resign from the board.’”

new episodes of abandonment are available to stream Thursdays on Hulu.

