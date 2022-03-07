“The Dropout”, by Star +: the she-wolf of Silicon Valley | Corporate Culture, Nerds Turning Bullies, and Millennial Capitalism

“It’s hard to believe that your pathological inability to make a decision ultimately paid off.” The sentence belongs to Silicon Valley, the abrasive comedy that shredded the structure of the technology pole and its main actors: people with a very high IQ, established millionaires and possible global rulers who couldn’t solve their problems for social interaction. All of this also applies to The Dropout (In the past week Star+ premiered the first three episodes out of a total of eight chapters), the miniseries based on the life and work of Elizabeth Holmes and her company. She was the rider of that technological unicorn called Theranos that turned out to be a monumental scam. The case, which according to New York Timessymbolizes the culture of cheating, hype and greed typical of that enclave.

The stratospheric rise and meteoric fall are shared by the company and the character embodied by amanda seyfried. A girl who in her adolescence had a Steve Jobs poster in her room, she quoted phrases from Yoda (“do it or don’t do it, but don’t try it”) and was ambitious to have an idea that would alter the course of things. In her case, it was to transform the medical industry from a cheap, compact blood testing machine and, most importantly, that it only needed one drop to do its job. Spoiler alert: the true story did not end well for Holmes. At the beginning of the century, and with little more than 20 years, the young woman became the “world’s youngest billionaire” thanks to your project. His contraption was too fascinating not to get support from bigwigs. The point is that his prototype never worked, he falsified data, he faced a trial for fraud, and he awaits a conviction that would be exemplary.

“I’m going to change the world!” shouts the CEO of Theranos while traveling drunk in a luxury car through the streets of Palo Alto after obtaining financing from six zeros. “What would you try to do if you knew you were going to fail?” She rehearses her speech at another time with an affected voice. The Dropout has as its exclusive protagonist the girl who dazzled media such as Forbes, ted and fortune with his story. He dropped out of Stanford University, founded his company at age 19, and was rubbing elbows with Henry Kissinger and Bill Clinton soon after. The drama seeks to answer the questions about the person behind that facade. Who is that clumsy and heartless girl? A social misfit and an empty test tube full of promises of “entrepreneurship”? An Apple fan who went too far with her megalomania? Seyfried’s impersonation, rehearsing her deep voice before a speechmanages to find a character always on the verge of a nervous breakdown. A bit like the chatterbox Inventing Anna but with a mantra assembled in the technological mecca.

“I believed in her. She looked into her eyes and thought she could see the future,” says biochemist Ian Gibbons (a huge Stephen Fry). Other relevant pieces in this case are his boyfriend and partner Sunny Balwani (Naveen Andrews from lost), patent tycoon Richard Fuisz (William H Macy) and Phyllis Gardner (Laurie Metcalf), the professor of medicine and one of the first to be skeptical of Holmes. The Dropout investigate, on the other hand, the cult towards the founders of techie companies and their business model. The series, based on a podcast and Created by Liz Meriwether (new-girl) is not alone in her bet. HBO has already dedicated a documentary to him (The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley) and Jennifer Lawrence to star in her same story in a feature film by Adam McKay. They will arrive in a few weeks WeCrashed and Super Pumped: The Battle for Uberother deliveries about about Skyrocketing Companies, Overgrown Egos, Nerds Turned Bullies, and the Startup Gospel. The story of Theranos and Holmes, it can be said, started first.