‘The Dropout’: Elizabeth Holmes is much taller than Amanda Seyfried

by hulu abandonment features the story of Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of Theranos. Holmes founded Theranos in hopes of creating life-saving technology, but a spiral of lies landed her in serious legal trouble. Amanda Seyfried joined abandonment cast to play Holmes, but they have a big height difference. So how tall is Elizabeth Holmes and how tall is Amanda Seyfried?

How tall is Elizabeth Holmes? Her story appears on Hulu’s ‘The Dropout’.

Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes | Beth Dubber/Hulu

abandonment shares the wild true story of Elizabeth Holmes. The Hulu limited series is based on the podcast of the same name, Decider reports, and explores the rise and fall of Holmes.

In 2003, Holmes founded the health technology company Theranos. Holmes hoped to succeed with a great invention: the Edison. Supposedly, the machine could perform thousands of medical tests with just a drop of blood. Theranos received a $9 billion valuation in 2015, and Holmes received public praise for his idea, but it was all bogus. The Edison did not work as well as Holmes claimed it did. His world, as well as the world of his boyfriend at the time, Sunny Balwani, came crashing down.

Currently, Holmes awaits sentencing for his crimes. And for those who want to know how tall he is, he is reportedly 5 feet 6 inches, according to CelebHeightWiki.

How tall is Amanda Seyfried? She is much shorter than Elizabeth Holmes.

Shaun J. Brown as Daniel Young, Naveen Andrews as Sunny Balwani, and Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes | Beth Dubber/Hulu

Amanda Seyfried plays Elizabeth Holmes in abandonment – and she is much shorter than Elizabeth Holmes. So how tall is Amanda Seyfried? The actress is reportedly just 5 feet 3 inches tall, making her significantly shorter than Holmes.

Seyfried revealed her height when speaking to InStyle.co.uk about getting a haircut. “’I just needed something new,’” the actor declared. “I’m only 5 feet 3 inches, and my old hair dwarfed me.”

Amanda Seyfried also took her height into account to play Holmes. “One of the things that worried me a little bit was my height because Elizabeth is taller and looks taller, even though she’s a bit stooped; her posture is not perfect,” Seyfried told IndieWire, according to Yahoo. “And I used that for when she’s walking. I’m like, wouldn’t that be something she paid more attention to? Or maybe it’s just her standing right? I thought, well, you know I’m a lot shorter than her and that’s not going to matter. It has to be all the tricks she used, I’m using the same tricks. We are both exploring that imposing presence.”

Amanda Seyfried’s voice is very different in ‘The Dropout’

Naveen Andrews as Sunny Balwani and Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes | Beth Dubber/Hulu

Amanda Seyfried’s height is one of the many differences between her and Elizabeth Holmes. To look more like Holmes by abandonment, Seyfried worked to change his voice. Speaking with Elle, Seyfried explained how she thought of her voice as an “accent.”

“I worked with my voice coach to make it a safe space to explore depth,” he said. “But I knew I was never going to go that low because I naturally feel a bit above average on the frequency scale. So I was just going to do what’s deep for me and I hope the audience is with me by now, because that’s episode 3, when she really starts to taste it. And yes, there are different levels depending on what you’re doing and who you’re talking to.”

