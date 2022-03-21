“The Dropout”: How many episodes does the series about the fall of Elizabeth Holmes have?

“The Dropout” is the new series from the streaming platform Hulu and that can also be seen on Star+, which collects passages from the life of Elizabeth Holmes (played by Amanda Seyfried), a billionaire businesswoman and owner of Theranos, one of the most influential companies in blood test.

The synopsis is about the fall of the biotechnologist and businesswoman Elizabeth Holmes, a woman whose fortune is valued at 9 billion US dollars, listed as one of the richest businesswomen in the world, who loses everything in the blink of an eye. eyes, after discovering that the Theranos machines are useless. That is how “The Dropout” collects themes such as power, money and fame.

How many chapters does “The Droupout” have?

The Hulu series will have eight episodes, it is likely that it will only stay in a single season and that at the end of it there will be nothing more to offer. The platform will not follow a specific episode premiere schedule and although it has already started with the first five, the others are expected to premiere until March 24.

Episode 1, I’m in a Hurry: Thursday, March 3 Episode 2, Satori: Thursday, March 3 Episode 3, Green Juice: Thursday, March 3 Episode 4, Old White Men: Thursday, March 10 Episode 5, The Flower of Life: Thursday, March 17 Episode 6, Iron Sisters: Thursday, March 24 Episode 7, Heroes: Thursday, March 31 Episode 8, Lizzy: Thursday, April 7

confirmed actors

About the cast of actors that will make up “The Dropout” is it so:

Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes

Naveen Andrews as Sunny Balwani

Recurring actors

Utkarsh Ambudkar as Rakesh Madhava

Michel Gill as Chris Holmes

Bill Irwin as Channing Robertson

William H. Macy as Richard Fuisz

Elizabeth Marvel as Noel Holmes

Laurie Metcalf as Phyllis Gardner

Mary Lynn Rajskub as Lorraine Fuisz

Kate Burton as Rochelle Gibbons

Stephen Fry as Ian Gibbons

Michael Ironside as Don Lucas

Bashir Salahuddin as Brendan Morris

Josh Pais as Wade Miquelon

Dylan Minnette as Tyler Shultz

Alan Ruck as Jay Rosan

Hart Bochner as Larry Ellison

James Hiroyuki Liao as Edmond Ku

Nicky Endres as Ana Arriola

Camryn Mi-Young Kim as Erika Cheung

Andrew Leeds as Roland

Sam Waterston as George Shultz

Kurtwood Smith as David Boyes

Anne Archer as Charlotte Shultz

Lisa Gay Hamilton as Judith Baker

Michaela Watkins as Linda Tanner

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as John Carreyrou

Kevin Sussman as Mark Roessler

Sam Straley as Christian Holmes

Shaun J. Brown as Daniel Young

Amir Arison as Avie Tevanian

