“The Dropout”: How many episodes does the series about the fall of Elizabeth Holmes have?

“The Dropout” is the new series from the streaming platform Hulu and that can also be seen on Star+, which collects passages from the life of Elizabeth Holmes (played by Amanda Seyfried), a billionaire businesswoman and owner of Theranos, one of the most influential companies in blood test.
The synopsis is about the fall of the biotechnologist and businesswoman Elizabeth Holmes, a woman whose fortune is valued at 9 billion US dollars, listed as one of the richest businesswomen in the world, who loses everything in the blink of an eye. eyes, after discovering that the Theranos machines are useless. That is how “The Dropout” collects themes such as power, money and fame.
How many chapters does “The Droupout” have?
The Hulu series will have eight episodes, it is likely that it will only stay in a single season and that at the end of it there will be nothing more to offer. The platform will not follow a specific episode premiere schedule and although it has already started with the first five, the others are expected to premiere until March 24.
- Episode 1, I’m in a Hurry: Thursday, March 3
- Episode 2, Satori: Thursday, March 3
- Episode 3, Green Juice: Thursday, March 3
- Episode 4, Old White Men: Thursday, March 10
- Episode 5, The Flower of Life: Thursday, March 17
- Episode 6, Iron Sisters: Thursday, March 24
- Episode 7, Heroes: Thursday, March 31
- Episode 8, Lizzy: Thursday, April 7
confirmed actors
About the cast of actors that will make up “The Dropout” is it so:
- Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes
- Naveen Andrews as Sunny Balwani
Recurring actors
- Utkarsh Ambudkar as Rakesh Madhava
- Michel Gill as Chris Holmes
- Bill Irwin as Channing Robertson
- William H. Macy as Richard Fuisz
- Elizabeth Marvel as Noel Holmes
- Laurie Metcalf as Phyllis Gardner
- Mary Lynn Rajskub as Lorraine Fuisz
- Kate Burton as Rochelle Gibbons
- Stephen Fry as Ian Gibbons
- Michael Ironside as Don Lucas
- Bashir Salahuddin as Brendan Morris
- Josh Pais as Wade Miquelon
- Dylan Minnette as Tyler Shultz
- Alan Ruck as Jay Rosan
- Hart Bochner as Larry Ellison
- James Hiroyuki Liao as Edmond Ku
- Nicky Endres as Ana Arriola
- Camryn Mi-Young Kim as Erika Cheung
- Andrew Leeds as Roland
- Sam Waterston as George Shultz
- Kurtwood Smith as David Boyes
- Anne Archer as Charlotte Shultz
- Lisa Gay Hamilton as Judith Baker
- Michaela Watkins as Linda Tanner
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach as John Carreyrou
- Kevin Sussman as Mark Roessler
- Sam Straley as Christian Holmes
- Shaun J. Brown as Daniel Young
- Amir Arison as Avie Tevanian
