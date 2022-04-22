‘The Dropout’ on Disney+ will make your blood boil with the fraud that ridiculed Silicon Valley powerhouses

Lies have short legs as the saying goes. But in the case of the millionaire fraud reviewed by the new series of Disney+those ‘legs’ took giant strides going further than anyone would have imagined. The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes reviews in eight episodes the devious path that a great idea took until it ridicules the creative privilege of the almighty that abound in Silicon Valley.

amanda seyfried (Mama Mia!) gets fully into the skin of the entrepreneur -who is currently awaiting sentencing after being found guilty last January- who between 2003 and 2018 moved like a fish in water in the biotechnological universe, inspiring her generation and climbing positions among the most influential people in the world. As she defrauded patients, investors and the entire world under a mountain of lies.

Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes (Photo by: Beth Dubber/Hulu)

when i say that The Dropout It will make your blood boil, it is precisely because we are dealing with a scam that, although it deceived billionaires, politicians and prominent investors, was also playing for years with the health of thousands of people.. And although the series does an exhaustive review of the profile of Elizabeth Holmes, using her ambition and lonely personality to justify the start of the fraud, it does not forget to point out that the victims were human beings whose lives have more value than a sum of money. millions of dollars.

Elizabeth Holmes founded Theranos at the age of 19 with a spectacular idea: to create a device that tests a single drop of blood. The problem is that despite the efforts to find investors and the involvement of outstanding engineers, the machine in question did not finish working. However, the promises of business and launch that she distributed to everyone who bet on the idea soon turned into a lie. One that grew until it became a dumping ground for falsehoods to the point of launching the service with another company’s machine, without anyone knowing.

Continue reading the story

And beyond the scam that has found her guilty of four counts of fraud in January 2022, the worst thing for mere mortals who will never see a similar figure (unless one day we win the lottery) is that the series shows the impunity with which they played with the health of patients, making them believe that this modern machine, so lauded in the cradle of technological creativity, Silicon Valley, would give them exact results of their state of health. However, not only were they not using the machine they had promised, but in many cases multiple patients have testified that they gave erroneous diabetes results, such as a false positive for HIV. (CNBC)

Elizabeth Holmes lived a stage of glory, bathed in praise in the sector, illustrating magazine covers, sharing interviews with people like Barack Omaba and being proclaimed as one of the youngest billionaire women in Forbes. But it was all a facade fueled by one lie after another and an ego bigger than her charade.

Naveen Andrews as Sunny Balwani and Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes (Photo by: Beth Dubber/Hulu)

Amanda Seyfried demonstrates with her performance how much we still have to discover about her talent, bringing out her power for physical transformation, becoming Elizabeth Holmes by imitating her gestures, gait and even her tone of voice. The actress who fell in love with millions of viewers with Mama Mia! delights us with a dance of appearances ranging from manipulation to loneliness, creating an ambiguous character that navigates between rejection and empathy thanks to a performance that humanizes Elizabeth Holmes as the person behind the fraud.

And it is precisely thanks to the performance of the actress that the series expands its reflection beyond the figure of Holmes, exposing the ridiculous privilege that lives among the powerful, betting on what is fashionable, not to miss the opportunity to give the note, without any proof of its reliability. The Dropout exposes how Silicon Valley and the technological world raised Elizabeth Holmes to the top. She rewarded it, praised it and filled her bank accounts without looking at the most important thing: that the idea worked.

Seyfried shines with his game of masked empathy, without excusing his character but exposing all his facets, while the series moves between drama and true crime with narrative agility. Y The Dropout it works for exactly that. Not because of the biographical account of the fraud, which we can simply read in countless articles -especially since the trial took place- but because it exposes the hunger of Holmes’s greed and the world that raised it, as well as the creation of idols of smoke while arousing the indignation of those of us who put our health at the mercy of technology.

GUIDE | The steps you have to follow to be able to see a Twitter video not available due to your privacy preferences

We are facing a series of slow pace but that is captivating as it progresses, intoxicating us with the story at the same time that Seyfried does it with his character. The Dropout It arrives just when streaming is experiencing the rage for scams, after the success of The Tinder scammer Y Who is Anna? on Netflix, however, it differs by dramatizing with success and a thriller tone, without novelizing or dramatizing a real case, but shining by putting forward the mirage of a good idea.

More stories that may interest you: