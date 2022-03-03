‘The Dropout’ Review: Amanda Seyfried Nails Elizabeth Holmes’ Voice Change

Although from Hulu abandonment originally cast Kate McKinnon as Elizabeth Holmes, this review explains why Amanda Seyfried’s performance is so on point, it’s impactful. the Bad Girls The actor plays a young Stanford University dropout with a dream: to become a billionaire. He created the biotech startup Theranos, a company that claimed it would revolutionize blood testing by testing a tiny drop of blood instead of a large vial. When investors didn’t take her seriously, Holmes deepened his voice to a baritone. Seyfried’s portrayal of Holmes is spot on, and Hulu’s dramatization doesn’t glamorize the con man the way Netflix does. inventing ana.

‘The Dropout’: Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes | Beth Dubber/Hulu

‘The Dropout’ review on Hulu: Amanda Seyfried nailed Elizabeth Holmes’ voice and mannerisms

by hulu abandonment Episode 1, “I’m in a Hurry,” introduces viewers to young and ambitious Elizabeth Holmes. Despite her father’s involvement with Enron, which went bankrupt due to an accounting scandal, she grew up in a wealthy family. Seyfried portrays Holmes as a teenager who brags about her President Scholar award and her early acceptance into Stanford. In the first eight minutes, she calls out a wealthy family friend, played by William H. Macy, for running a fraudulent business. Holmes claimed that she filed patents only to receive money from companies she knew would file them in the future.

Playing Holmes as a teenager, Seyfried is a stark contrast to the 2017 deposition tapes that portray an adult Holmes as the founder of Theranos. The teenager’s voice is calm and shy. He is reserved and only explains his ambitions when asked. Seyfried’s voice is significantly lower and fully baritone when the 2017 affidavit is played.

In episode 2, viewers see Holmes’ early days at his new company and his voice still sounds feminine. However, in abandonment Episode 3, Nicky Endres plays an Apple designer, Ana Arriola. She is inspired by Holmes’s ambition and wants to see another woman succeed in Silicon Valley. However, the former Apple employee tells Holmes to think about her identity and how people see her. That’s when we see the transformation of Seyfried’s voice into Holmes’ signature baritone. She practices in the mirror repeatedly and intensely until she is satisfied with her new commanding voice.

▶» src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/UiNFXcI9Rb8?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

The transition gives insight into the inner workings of Holmes’s thoughts and feelings at the time. She felt pressure to become more authoritative so that the business world around her would take her more seriously. Seyfried’s performance is so close to actual Holmes videos (like the CBS one above) that it’s amazing.

Review: ‘The Dropout’ Doesn’t Exalt Elizabeth Holmes’ Crime

Then inventing ana took the world by storm on Netflix, it’s easy to believe that abandonment could provide the same real crime drama on Hulu. The two stories sound similar: a girl tries to secure millions of dollars through her connections with wealthy people. Both Amanda Seyfried and Julia Garner achieved dynamic changes in their voices. However, after a review, abandonment it does not exalt Holmes and his fraud as Shondaland’s representation of Anna Sorokin’s lavish lifestyle.

▶» src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/W7rlZLw9m10?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

RELATED: ‘The Dropout’ Cast: Every Real-Life Person From Elizabeth Holmes’ Life

by hulu abandonment shows how brutally Holmes treated his employees, firing them without notice, forcing them to work through the night. abandonment is darker and more disturbing than inventing ana but it quite possibly holds your attention longer for that reason.

The cast of ‘The Dropout’ is immeasurable and punctual

Naveen Andrews shows off her full range of acting skills in abandonment with his portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes’s boyfriend and eventual COO of the company. It’s hard to believe that the world knew him primarily as lost Sayid Jug. Andrews is the perfect foil for Seyfried, as the two transform from quiet lovebirds in Beijing, China, to the ruthless leaders of Theranos.

William H. Macy portrays Holme’s real-life Richard Fuisz. The role of doctor, inventor and ruthless businessman shows one side of shameless Frank Gallagher, we might have met him if he ever got over his addictions. Isn’t filing a patent for something he knows Holmes will need in the future straight out of Frank Gallagher’s playbook?

Stephen Fry has our hearts as dedicated Ian Gibbons. The chief scientist was so devoted to Holmes and the blood testing vision of him that he lived and breathed by it. When she unexpectedly fired him for speaking out, our hearts broke for him.

Alan Ruck’s role is similar to his Succession counterpart, Connor Roy. On abandonmentbecomes Jay Rosan, a man who manages to convince the Walgreens boss to partner with Holmes’s Theranos without any concrete evidence that the blood-testing devices actually work.

With each new episode, abandonment The cast continues to surprise and amaze. abandonment premieres the first three episodes on Hulu on March 3, 2022, with each subsequent episode dropping on Thursdays.

RELATED: ‘Inventing Anna’: 5 Similar Shows To Watch More True Crimes And Scammers