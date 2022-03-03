‘The Dropout’ Review: Amanda Seyfried Nails Elizabeth Holmes’ Voice Change

James 2 hours ago

Although from Hulu abandonment originally cast Kate McKinnon as Elizabeth Holmes, this review explains why Amanda Seyfried’s performance is so on point, it’s impactful. the Bad Girls The actor plays a young Stanford University dropout with a dream: to become a billionaire. He created the biotech startup Theranos, a company that claimed it would revolutionize blood testing by testing a tiny drop of blood instead of a large vial. When investors didn’t take her seriously, Holmes deepened his voice to a baritone. Seyfried’s portrayal of Holmes is spot on, and Hulu’s dramatization doesn’t glamorize the con man the way Netflix does. inventing ana.

‘The Dropout’ review on Hulu: Amanda Seyfried nailed Elizabeth Holmes’ voice and mannerisms

by hulu abandonment Episode 1, “I’m in a Hurry,” introduces viewers to young and ambitious Elizabeth Holmes. Despite her father’s involvement with Enron, which went bankrupt due to an accounting scandal, she grew up in a wealthy family. Seyfried portrays Holmes as a teenager who brags about her President Scholar award and her early acceptance into Stanford. In the first eight minutes, she calls out a wealthy family friend, played by William H. Macy, for running a fraudulent business. Holmes claimed that she filed patents only to receive money from companies she knew would file them in the future.

