The Dropout Review | disney-plus

I begin this text with a double bow to amanda seyfried (Mama Mia!) because what a piece of paper he threw himself into the series The Dropout, from Disney Plus. I dare to say that it is the best interpretation of him. I hope to see her collect an Emmy and the awards that come (if not, I will cry). Hey and hey. What a waste of talent!

Although it is another production that joins the trend of biopics about sell-outs – like WeCrashed about the collapse of WeWork or Inventing Anna about “Germany’s most famous heiress” – The Dropout is the best. I put it on the must-see list.

Believe me, if only for Seyfried’s performance, it’s worth it. Sure and they do the wave with me!

The Dropout Plot: “The Steve Jobs of Medicine”

The eight-episode series directed by Michael Showalter (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), is based on the ABC News podcast of the same name. It tells the story of Elizabeth Holmes (Seyfried), better known as the “Steve Jobs of medicine”. Holmes left her studies at Standford University to take on the world and revolutionize medical services through her startup Theranoswhich turned out to be a fraud.

Theranos (a combination of Therapy and Diagnosis) has sworn to itself as a company with unmatched technology. They developed the Edison machine with which complete analytics could be obtained with just a drop of blood. So the detection of diseases was faster and with it their prevention.

Too pretty to be true. The prototype Theranos developed never worked and the misdiagnosed results were sent to thousands of people. However, this did not stop Holmes or his accomplice and partner Sunny Baldawi (Naveen Andrews, lost) to continue with the Machiavellian plan, inflated with verbiage.

They took advantage of the low costs offered by Theranos to fuel their speech, in a country where we already know that the health system is not exactly accessible. The bigwigs took the bait to invest in Theranos and the company was valued at ten billion dollars.

Holmes made headlines as “the youngest woman to become a self-made millionaire.” A gap had been opened among the Silicon Valley sharks where her referents triumphed: Twitter, Apple and Facebook.

A twisted mind that traps

The evolution of the character of Holmes is impressive. His twisted mind and psychopathy make the series addictive. And to this we add a touch of parody that bears the unmistakable stamp of its creator and showrunner, Elizabeth Merwether (new-girl). The faces that Seyfried puts on are a poem, they are scary and laughter of madness personified, of the excellent portrait of the swindler that The Dropout offers us.

The dialogues are ridiculed with good dark humor, as was the case with the CEO of WeWork, Adam Neumann, played by a magnificent Jared Leto in WeCrashed. Again, we give no credence to what entrepreneurial minds perverted by greed are capable of.

All this, as in WeCrashed, to the sound of Katy Perry, the living voice of empowerment and one of the artists that make up the soundtrack along with Amy Winehouse, David Bowie and Frank Sinatra. A very rare mix, but that makes sense with the plot and rhythm of the footage.

The end justifies the means?

Definitely, The Dropout it is an excellent series. Despite a repetitive theme, the performances elevate her and she paints an excellent portrait of the young con artist who brought Silicon Valley down from its pedestal.

As Molière said: “an enlightened fool is more foolish than an ignorant fool”. The series plays very well with this premise.

It shows the darkest side of the culture of entrepreneurship, vitiated by the ambition and obsession to get rich. The end justifies the means? It’s the million dollar question The Dropout leaves the viewer in the air.