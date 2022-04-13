‘The Dropout’ Star Amanda Seyfried Has Thoughts on Elizabeth Holmes’ Green Juice Fashion, ‘I Saw It Right Away’

TL;RD:

abandonmentAmanda Seyfriend drinks Elizabeth Holmes’ green juice in the Hulu original series.

Seyfried “rebelled” against the green juice craze but used to make smoothies on set.

abandonment recreated Elizabeth Holmes’ green juice interview.

Watch abandonment on Hulu and watch Amanda Seyfried sip green juice, her character Elizabeth Holmes’ favorite drink. Throughout much of the actual crime drama, she can be seen with a cup of green stuff in her hand. But, as Seyfried revealed in a recent interview, she didn’t personally embrace the green juice trend.

Sunny Balwani introduces Elizabeth Holmes to green juice in ‘The Dropout’

Seyfried’s character changes his appearance as Theranos continues to grow. abandonment. After all, she is the CEO of a flourishing company in Silicon Valley. With the encouragement of her boyfriend-turned-Theranos executive, Sunny Balwani (Naveen Andrews), Holmes changes her clothes and what she eats.

At a point in abandonment, Balwani hands the Theranos founder a glass of green juice. She takes a sip and calls it “disgusting.” Upset with the assessment, Balwani pours the liquid on Holmes.

Later, Holmes adopted green juice and a new look. He trades tank tops for turtlenecks and pantsuits. Gone are the days when she would dance to music in the office by herself. She now walks around with a security detail while often sporting disheveled hair and red lips.

Amanda Seyfried says she ‘rebelled’ against green juice ‘fad’

Seyfried might drink Holmes’ green juice on TV, but she’s not a fan of it, the actor told Vanity Fair in March 2022. Asked to share her “personal experience” with the “green juice phenomenon,” the Bad Girls alum admitted that he did not hug him.

“I saw it right away because I thought, ‘That’s a lot of sugar,'” he said.

The 36-year-old went on to say that she had been skeptical about how nutritious it really was. “It just didn’t make sense to me that you were getting all the nutrients, and I’ve read a lot of stuff to back that up,” she said.

Smoothies, on the other hand, Seyfried “been making for years on a daily basis.”

“Even if I was on site, I’d have a Vitamix and make smoothies myself. It was always celery, spinach, turmeric, and a little bit of whatever I wanted, but never sugared.”

“It is very difficult to find a green juice, which by the way is very refreshing and fun from time to time, that is not sugary, I eat more fruit than green,” he added. “So I picked up on that trend right away and rebelled.”

Elizabeth Holmes Green Juice Interview

Green juice became almost an accessory for Holmes. So much so that abandonment he even recreated a moment where he mentioned it on camera.

He asked, “If you are what you eat, what are you?” to an interviewer, Holmes replied, “green juice.” Viewers can see a recreation of Holmes’ green juice interview in one of the first episodes of abandonment.

As for Holmes’ green juice recipe, John Carreyrou, the Wall Street Journal reporter played by Ebon Moss-Bachrach in abandonmentshared a bit about it in his 2018 book, Bad blood. He wrote that his typical recipe included spinach, parsley, wheatgrass, celery, and cucumber.