‘The Dropout’ Star Amanda Seyfried Says Acting Is ‘So F***ing Fun’

Currently one of the most famous actresses in Hollywood for her role in Hulu’s abandonmentAmanda Seyfried has a lot of fun doing what she loves. In abandonment, Seyfried plays Elizabeth Holmes, the youngest self-made billionaire woman in the US in 2014 until her biomedical company, Theranos, was revealed to be a scam and shut down in 2018. Holmes was recently convicted of multiple fraud charges and now faces up to 20 years. in prison And Seyfriend enjoyed her recounting her meteoric rise and catastrophic fall on the hit Hulu series. The Abandonment.

Amanda Seyfried is known for roles from ‘Mean Girls’ to ‘The Dropout’

Since her breakout role as high school ditzy Plastic Karen in 2004 Bad Girls to her most recent role as the Stanford University dropout on Hulu’s abandonmentSeyfried has had a long and successful career. Later Bad Girls, Seyfried played Sophie in My goodness! Y My goodness! Here we go again, she then spent several years playing Sarah Henrickson in Big Love. In 2010, Seyfried appeared in two romantic movies, Dear John Y Letters to Juliet, before starring opposite Justin Timberlake in the action thriller On time in 2011.

The following year she played the mythical role of Cosette in The Miserables before appearing as porn star Linda Lovelace in lovelace. Her portrayal of Marion Davies in 2020 men it brought Seyfried his first Academy Award nomination. Now, her role as Elizabeth Holmes has Seyfried rumored to be a top contender at this year’s Emmy Awards. And with an upcoming starring role alongside spider man tom holland in crowded room, It doesn’t sound like Seyfried has any plans to slow down.

Amanda Seyfried on acting and her role as Elizabeth Holmes

Despite the many challenging roles she has taken on throughout her long career, Seyfried remains enthusiastic and passionate about her profession. “It’s so fucking fun,” she told Variety in 2022. “Pretending to be someone else with a different way of speaking, expressing herself and even walking is so exciting,” she explained.

Her passion for transformation shines through in her latest role as Elizabeth Holmes in The Abandonment. For the role, Seyfried did much more than don Holmes’ signature black turtleneck. In becoming the character, Seyfried adjusted his voice to emulate Holmes’ elaborate high pitch and mirrored his wide-eyed expressions. She even re-imagined the way she walked and danced to walk away and truly transform into the super-ambitious, perfectionist CEO.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Seyfried talks more about his role as Holmes. “I’m Amanda,” she clarified. “I will never stop being Amanda, but I hope you have to work harder to discover Amanda, depending on the role she plays. In this, I hope to disappear.”

Seyfried was not the original Elizabeth Holmes

Surprisingly, Seyfried wasn’t the first choice to play Holmes on Hulu’s. The Abandonment. saturday night live star Kate McKinnon was initially cast. While it’s impossible to say how McKinnon would have played Holmes had she remained the star of the show, Seyfried’s total conquest of the role has been a monumental success. Without a doubt, Elizabeth Holmes joins Karen, Sophie and Marion among the memorable characters from her past.