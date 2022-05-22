Entertainment

‘The Dropout’ Star Amanda Seyfried Says Acting Is ‘So F***ing Fun’

Currently one of the most famous actresses in Hollywood for her role in Hulu’s abandonmentAmanda Seyfried has a lot of fun doing what she loves. In abandonment, Seyfried plays Elizabeth Holmes, the youngest self-made billionaire woman in the US in 2014 until her biomedical company, Theranos, was revealed to be a scam and shut down in 2018. Holmes was recently convicted of multiple fraud charges and now faces up to 20 years. in prison And Seyfriend enjoyed her recounting her meteoric rise and catastrophic fall on the hit Hulu series. The Abandonment.

Amanda Seyfried is known for roles from ‘Mean Girls’ to ‘The Dropout’

Since her breakout role as high school ditzy Plastic Karen in 2004 Bad Girls to her most recent role as the Stanford University dropout on Hulu’s abandonmentSeyfried has had a long and successful career. Later Bad Girls, Seyfried played Sophie in My goodness! Y My goodness! Here we go again, she then spent several years playing Sarah Henrickson in Big Love. In 2010, Seyfried appeared in two romantic movies, Dear John Y Letters to Juliet, before starring opposite Justin Timberlake in the action thriller On time in 2011.

