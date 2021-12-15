The Dropout: the photos and the release date of the miniseries | TV

Hulu announced thefrom: the miniseries starring Amanda Seyfried, portrayed in the premieres, will debut on American screens on March 3.

The synopsis anticipates:

Money. Love. Tragedy. Deceit. The series The Dropout is the story of Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) and Theranos, an incredible tale of ambition and fame in which everything has gone terribly wrong. How did the youngest billionaire in the world manage to lose everything in the blink of an eye?

The show was produced by Elizabeth Meriwether, also involved as showrunner, Liz Heldens, Liz Hannah, Katherine Pope, Rebecca Jarvis, Victoria Thompson and Taylor Dunn.

Michael Showalter is directing some episodes.

Among the protagonists there will also be Naveen Andrews in the role of Sunny Balwani.

Here are the pictures:









Elizabeth Holmes, after leaving Stanford, was considered one of the most brilliant entrepreneurs of her generation, creating a company active in the pharmaceutical field. The technology used, however, did not work and put the health of thousands of people at risk. The story brought to Hulu’s television screens will therefore address issues such as the pursuit of fame and the negative consequences of ambition.

