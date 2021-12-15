News

The Dropout: the photos and the release date of the miniseries | TV

Photo of James Reno James Reno7 hours ago
0 36 1 minute read

Hulu announced the exit date from The Dropout: the miniseries starring Amanda Seyfried, portrayed in the premieres photo, will debut on American screens on March 3.

The synopsis anticipates:

Money. Love. Tragedy. Deceit. The series The Dropout is the story of Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) and Theranos, an incredible tale of ambition and fame in which everything has gone terribly wrong. How did the youngest billionaire in the world manage to lose everything in the blink of an eye?

The show was produced by Elizabeth Meriwether, also involved as showrunner, Liz Heldens, Liz Hannah, Katherine Pope, Rebecca Jarvis, Victoria Thompson and Taylor Dunn.
Michael Showalter is directing some episodes.
Among the protagonists there will also be Naveen Andrews in the role of Sunny Balwani.

Here are the pictures:

Elizabeth Holmes, after leaving Stanford, was considered one of the most brilliant entrepreneurs of her generation, creating a company active in the pharmaceutical field. The technology used, however, did not work and put the health of thousands of people at risk. The story brought to Hulu’s television screens will therefore address issues such as the pursuit of fame and the negative consequences of ambition.

What do you think of the photos and the release date of The Dropout? Leave a comment!

Source: SpoilerTV


Photo of James Reno James Reno7 hours ago
0 36 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

10 questions for Denzel Dumfries

August 27, 2021

will Solana be able to overcome Ethereum?

4 weeks ago

The movie starring Johnny Depp as Batman that you didn’t know existed

September 17, 2021

SAISON CULTURELLE2021 / 2022 CINEMA Pouvoir – Désir NEXT SCREENINGS – Valledaostaglocal.it

November 16, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button