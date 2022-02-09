The Dropout, the series with Amanda Seyfried from April on Disney + | Trailer

Disney + has released the key art and the trailer for the original series The Dropout that in Italy it will arrive on April 20 on the streaming platform. The Dropout is based on a true story and stars Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes and Naveen Andrews as Sunny Balwani.

The eight-episode series also includes guest stars Utkarsh Ambudkar, Kate Burton, Stephen Fry, Michel Gill, LisaGay Hamilton, William H. Macy, Elizabeth Marvel, Laurie Metcalf, Dylan Minnette, Alan Ruck, Sam Waterson, Michaela Watkins and many others. What will this awaited production talk about? The official synopsis reveals it to us.