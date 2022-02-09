The Dropout, the series with Amanda Seyfried from April on Disney + | Trailer

Disney + has released the key art and the trailer for the original series The Dropout that in Italy it will arrive on April 20 on the streaming platform. The Dropout is based on a true story and stars Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes and Naveen Andrews as Sunny Balwani.
The eight-episode series also includes guest stars Utkarsh Ambudkar, Kate Burton, Stephen Fry, Michel Gill, LisaGay Hamilton, William H. Macy, Elizabeth Marvel, Laurie Metcalf, Dylan Minnette, Alan Ruck, Sam Waterson, Michaela Watkins and many others. What will this awaited production talk about? The official synopsis reveals it to us.
Money. Romance. Tragedy. Deceit. From executive producer Elizabeth Meriwether, The Dropout is the story of Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) and Theranos, a story of ambition and fame that went terribly wrong. How did the youngest billionaire who built herself lose everything in the blink of an eye?
We just have to enjoy the official trailer and the key art, which we propose to follow. But before leaving you to his vision, we remind you that just recently Disney has formalized the arrival of many other news in the coming months, some were already known and others only spoiled, but without definitive dates. In March, for example, there will be the Disney and Pixar films, Red which will arrive on the streaming platform on Friday 11 March, while Ice Age: Buck’s Adventures will be available from Friday 25 March. In the end, Moon Knight debuts exclusively on Disney + on Wednesday, March 30. And finally the debut date of the series also arrives How I Met Your Father which will be available from Wednesday 11 May exclusively on Disney +. These and many other details in the news a few days ago.