The Dropout: the trailer of the new series with Amanda Seyfried | TV

Hulu shared theof the new seriesthe project coming to Hulu on March 3 starring actress Amanda Seyfried.In the video, which you can see above, you can see the first scenes of the episodes that will tell the true story of an ambitious young woman who has a potentially brilliant idea, but whose life quickly slips into chaos.

The synopsis anticipates:

Money. Love. Tragedy. Deceit. The series The Dropout is the story of Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) and Theranos, an incredible tale of ambition and fame in which everything has gone terribly wrong. How did the youngest billionaire in the world manage to lose everything in the blink of an eye?

The show was produced by Elizabeth Meriwether, also involved as showrunner, Liz Heldens, Liz Hannah, Katherine Pope, Rebecca Jarvis, Victoria Thompson and Taylor Dunn.

Michael Showalter is directing some episodes.

Among the protagonists there will also be Naveen Andrews in the role of Sunny Balwani.

Elizabeth Holmes, after leaving Stanford, was considered one of the most brilliant entrepreneurs of her generation, creating a company active in the pharmaceutical field. The technology used, however, did not work and put the health of thousands of people at risk. The story brought to Hulu’s television screens will therefore address issues such as the pursuit of fame and the negative consequences of ambition.

What do you think of the trailer for The Dropout? Leave a comment!

Source: Hulu