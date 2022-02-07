The Dropout: the trailer of the series with Amanda Seyfried

The Dropout will arrive on Hulu screens on March 3 and the trailer gives away the first sequences of the series, which tells a true story, starring Amanda Seyfried.

In the video we see the protagonist, Elizabeth Holmes, who has a brilliant idea: to try to find a method to perform blood tests at home and with a single drop, not an entire vial. The girl then abandoned her studies and founded the Theranos society, with the aim of making medical examinations more accessible to all.

The young woman thus makes some rather questionable choices that lead her to become a billionaire, but the castle of her lies begins to collapse.

Amanda Seyfried stars in The Dropout, a series based on the ABC News podcast and centered on Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who raised hundreds of millions by founding her biotech company and quickly becoming one of America’s most celebrated female entrepreneurs. After the rise, however, the fall came when the truth was revealed that the test machine promoted by the company was not working. Accused of fraud, Elizabeth Holmes and her former Chief Operating Officer have received numerous allegations for distributing falsified blood test results to consumers. Naveen Andrews plays Sunny Balwani, Holmes’ business partner and her secret boyfriend.

The series is signed by New Girl creator and showrunner Elizabeth Meriwether, who is also executive producing the project alongside Liz Heldens, Liz Hannah, Katherine Pope, Rebecca Jarvis, Victoria Thompson and Taylor Dunn, with Amanda Seyfried serving as producer.