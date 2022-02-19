‘The Dropout’: The True Story of Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos Fraud | Film and TV

We recently saw the trailer for The Dropouta series that will premiere on the Hulu platform on March 3 (in Latin America it will surely be seen through Star +).

In this production, Amanda Seyfried will play Elizabeth Holmes, a woman who deceived thousands of people by claiming that she had a revolutionary technology for the health of millions of people.

Who was Elizabeth Holmes?

At just 19 years old, after retiring from Stanford University, Elizabeth Holmes created Theranos in 2003, a company that promised to have the technology to perform blood tests from a drop, something extremely revolutionary for the health of the entire planet.

Holmes was called “the new Steve Jobs” and for a long time it was thought that his company and the technology he had created would benefit millions of people.

The promise attracted the media and various investors. For 2014, Holmes had a personal fortune of $4.5 billion.had been on the cover of magazines and invited to the most prestigious technology conferences.

What reported by Vanity Fair , Holmes was concerned about the “narrative” of his company. “Theranos wasn’t just striving to make a product that would sell off the shelves and line the pockets of investors; rather, I was trying something much more powerful: “change the world”as she said in interviews.

In 2015, a Wall Street Journal investigation he concluded that Theranos technology was flawed and not as effective as it claimed to be. The outlet found that Theranos did nearly all of its blood tests using competing equipment.

Following the accusations, the US Department of Justice filed charges against Holmes and Holmes’s former president and partner, Ramseh Balwani, who were accused of misleading investors, doctors and patients.

Holmes’ lawyers said the businesswoman did not intend to mislead, but “underestimated” the challenges facing her company, which was completely liquidated in 2018.