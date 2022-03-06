The Dropout | Top reviews, reviews and ratings

Creation of the writer, producer and showrunner Elizabeth Meriwether (screenwriter of films like Shotgun Wedding, 2022; and Friends with Rights – 49%, 2011), The Dropout – 75% is a drama series based on the life of the world’s youngest billionaire, Elizabeth Holmes. Hulu original production, The Dropout can be seen in Mexico through Star Plus. Composed of eight episodes, The Dropout it stars Amanda Seyfried and also features performances by Anne Archer, Naveen Andrews, Michaela Watkins, Sam Waterston, William H. Macy, Elizabeth Marvel, Bill Irwin, Stephen Fry and Dylan Minnette, among others.

Referred to by some as the next Steve Jobs, The Dropout adapts the story of Elizabeth Holmes (played by amanda seyfried), founder of Theranos, and her attempt to revolutionize the health industry after dropping out of college. However, her rapid rise is slowed when the technology she conceived puts countless patients at risk. Situation that will lead her to face criminal charges that could lead her to face a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

The Dropout- 75% follows the current trend of stories based on real life crimes, presenting at the same time a female character at times strong, at others vulnerable, and, at the last end, on the edge of the precipice. Representation, in short, that a great idea is not always sufficient justification for dropping out of school.

Showing solid performances and making an interesting analysis on the greed and social indifference of the technological and pharmaceutical industries, The Dropout It is not exempt from some negative remarks by critics (such as the abrupt appearance and departure of several of its characters, certain exaggerated dialogues or its, on occasions, inefficient generation of adequate atmospheres). However, the positive reviews manage to be predominant, pointing mostly to an award-worthy performance by the protagonist of it, amanda seyfried.

To finish, we offer you a very brief compilation of the most representative criticisms, reviews and ratings of the first season of the series The Dropout – 75%, back analyzed:

Phoebe Luckurst from Evening Standard note the following:

The show is silly at times, its dialogue overdone, with pop music used to signal sentiment rather than imply atmosphere.

Allison Picuro points at TVGuide:

The series has some interesting ideas like presenting the tech and pharmaceutical industries as corporate entities that don’t care about the masses, but never quite knows how to present them in a coherent or intriguing way.

For his part, in the same tone, david craig comment for RadioTimes what:

… the characters drift in and out of this story very abruptly, many times before we’ve had a chance to warm to them.

from a different perspective Caroline Framke argue for Variety:

Gill and Elizabet Marvel play their parents with a stalwart pride that erupts when they take on William H. Macy and Mary Lynn Rajskub as neighbors they find unforgivably vulgar. The actors make the most of every scene they get.

Charles Pulliam-Moore describes in TheVerge:

…as a piece of entertainment tailor-made for Hollywood’s current obsession with true crime podcasts shot through with a very two-dimensional strain of feminism, The Dropout It makes a lot of sense.

For Paste Magazine, Kathryn Porter review:

The Dropout does an excellent job of portraying a train that deserved to be derailed. Elizabeth Holmes is painted as a textbook example of why simply having an idea is not a good justification for leaving a prestigious institution of higher learning.

Shania Russellfrom slash-filmwrites:

It still fails in places and leaves me wondering how much empathy I can extend to the ultra-rich in crisis, but it’s intriguing. It also gives us another stellar twist of amanda seyfried…

On date bookCarla Meyer emphasizes:

The degree of precision amanda seyfried tries to bring to her role as Elizabeth Holmes, founder of the blood testing startup of Theranos unfortunately, in The Dropout It is admirable.

From Pop Culture Maniacs, Jean Henegan highlights the following:

If you’re looking for a series that dives into the underbelly of American greed with plenty of strong performances, The Dropout it is worth your time.

