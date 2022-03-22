‘The Dropout’: What Is Elizabeth Holmes’ Real Net Worth?

the hulu series abandonment follows the story of Elizabeth Holmes, the world’s youngest self-made billionaire woman. Holmes made the money from her through his health technology company Theranos. The company claimed that her machines could detect a variety of diseases with just a few drops of blood. However, this revolutionary machine never worked. Theranos no longer exists, and Holmes was recently convicted of multiple fraud charges. Is the former billionaire businesswoman still rich?

Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes in episode 5 of ‘The Dropout’ | Beth Dubber/Hulu

‘The Dropout’ tells the story of Elizabeth Holmes, who was once the youngest self-made billionaire

Amanda Seyfried plays Elizabeth Holmes in abandonment. The series sees Holmes leaving Stanford with big dreams of starting his own company. Holmes hoped that health care would be accessible to all people in America. In the series, Holmes also says that he wants to be a billionaire.

Holmes’s company went surprisingly far. Despite inaccurate test results, the Theranos blood-testing device, called the Edison, made its way to some Walgreens stores. During its heyday, Theranos was valued at a whopping $9 billion. Forbes named Holmes the world’s youngest self-made billionaire in 2014. They reported her net worth to be $4.5 billion at the time. Holmes was only 30 years old.

When was Theranos dissolved?

Theranos’ success did not last long. Just four years after Holmes was named the youngest self-made billionaire, her company would go out of business for good. This happened in part thanks to former Theranos employees Tyler Shultz and Erika Cheung. The pair worked with John Carreyrou of The Wall Street Journal to expose the truth about the Theranos machines.

According to CNN Business, Safeway had invested $350 million in building clinics focused on Theranos blood tests. However, the company reportedly sought to end its relationship with Theranos shortly after The Wall Street Journal published its findings.

Soon Theranos was facing lawsuits from Walgreens and other investors. The company was fully dissolved in 2018, and Holmes faced 11 federal charges. CNN Business reports that in January 2022, Holmes was convicted of one count of conspiracy to defraud investors, as well as three counts of wire fraud. She has not yet been sentenced, but she faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Amid the Theranos scandals, Forbes revised Holmes’s net worth to $0 in June 2016. However, Holmes married William “Billy” Evans in 2019. Her new husband is doing pretty well. In fact, Evan is the heir to the Evans Hotel Group, founded by her grandparents in 1995, reports Stylecaster.

Theranos blood tests negatively affected real patients

It’s easy to get lost in all the dollar signs surrounding Theranos, but the company’s flawed testing affected the lives of real people. abandonment has yet to fully explore this side of the story, but could in the next few episodes. Several people who received inaccurate test results from Theranos technology were plaintiffs in a federal class action lawsuit against Theranos and Walgreens in 2018, USA Today reports.

According to the outlet, the lawsuit states that Theranos’ Edison test incorrectly diagnosed a woman with a thyroid condition called Hashimoto’s disease. The lawsuit states that this inaccurate diagnosis caused the woman to make unnecessary lifestyle changes and medical appointments for her due to an illness she did not have. This woman was far from the only person to receive incorrect test results from Theranos.

new episodes of abandonment are available to stream Thursdays on Hulu.

