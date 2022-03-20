‘The Dropout’: What is the plot of the Star+ series?

‘The Dropout’ is a series starring amanda seyfried, who plays Elizabeth Holmes, a billionaire woman. Homes is the owner and founder of a startup called Theranos, which would be in charge of changing medical services. The story revolves around the ambition of Elizabeth Holmes and how the entire empire that she has created begins to decline.

The Serie ‘The Dropout’ is produced by Elizabeth Meriwether and based on the podcast of the same name by Rebecca Jarvis. The series has been broadcast since March 3, each chapter is broadcast weekly on the Star+ streaming platform. In this review, more information about the plot of the series will be known.

What is the plot that follows the series ‘The Dropout’?

This series tells the story of Elizabeth Holmes, an ambitious and millionaire woman, who will lose her entire empire in the blink of an eye, due to the revelations about the Theranos company. She will face charges that could land her in jail for 20 years, as she is involved in her technology, which, instead of helping health, has put many people in danger.

This misfortune will be accompanied by romance, tragedy, passion and disappointment, among the characters in the series.

Who stars in the series ‘The Dropout’?

The main actress is Amanda Seyfried, it will also have the participation of Naveen Andrews, who will have an affair with the protagonist. Also, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Kate Burton, Michel Gill, LisaGay Hamilton, William H. Macy, Elizabeth Marvel, Laurie Metcalf, Dylan Minnette, Alan Ruck, Sam Waterston and Michaela Watkins, will be the ones who complete the cast of the series.

OUR PODCASTS

I understood that reference



EER 3×19 Succession is the best thing you’ll see on TV today (and we’ll tell you why)



We couldn’t let more time go by without talking about this GREAT SERIES. We put 27 minutes into it WITHOUT SPOILERS (thinking of you who still haven’t seen it to run to check it out) and then we go into all the details. There are two seasons, the third premiered a few weeks ago, so if you’ve enjoyed it as much as we have, you’ll get hooked on this good conversation.