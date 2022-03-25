‘The Dropout’: When are there new episodes on Hulu? Episode 7 release date and time

abandonment is exploring the rise and fall of Theranos on Hulu, and recent episodes have begun to tell how Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) got exposed. In the latest installment of this fictional story, both employees and the press become aware of the corruption that occurs in the company. Naturally, viewers are eager to get to abandonment Episode 7: So what’s its release date on Hulu?

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Dropout Episode 6, “Iron Sisters.“]

‘The Dropout’ Episode 6 Begins To Raise The Curtain On Theranos

RELATED: ‘The Dropout’: Where You’ve Seen Actor Jay Rosan Alan Ruck Before

abandonment In episode 6, the curtain rises on Theranos, with various parties realizing what Elizabeth and Sunny (Naveen Andrews) are up to. As Elizabeth prepares for her 30th birthday party, two new employees realize the company is fabricating test results. Erika (Camryn Mi-young Kim) and Tyler (Dylan Minnette) try to make noise internally, but Elizabeth and Sunny find ways to silence them.

Meanwhile, Richard (William H. Macy) and Phyllis (Laurie Metcalf) approach a Wall Street Journal reporter about Elizabeth’s fraud. They get Rochelle Gibbons (Kate Burton) to share what her husband told her. However, the group needs more than secondary sources to wrap up a story.

The ending of “Iron Sisters” suggests that the medium may get what it wants from Erika and Tyler. Knowing that Tyler helped expose the company in real life, it seems likely abandonment Episode 7 will finally see Elizabeth and Sunny’s lies catch up with them. When does it debut?

Naveen Andrews and Amanda Seyfried in ‘The Dropout’ | Beth Dubber/Hulu

With the truth about Theranos surfacing, viewers are eager to see what happens next. So what is the release date of abandonment episode 7?

Hulu releases new episodes of the series every Thursday at 12:01 am PST. The next chapter will follow the usual schedule, bringing viewers one step closer to the ending.

Courtesy of Decider, here’s the full release schedule for abandonment:

March 3: Ep. 1-3

March 10: Ep. 4

March 17: Ep. 5

March 24: Ep. 6

March 31: Ep. 7

April 7: Ep. 8

Given everything that transpired in this week’s installment, viewers can expect Elizabeth and Sunny to find themselves in trouble in the remaining chapters. What else do we know about episode 7?

What to expect when episode 7 drops on Hulu

abandonment Episode 7 is titled “Heroes” and will push Elizabeth and Sunny to deal with the accusations being made against them. So far, they have been able to sweep most of the suspicions under the rug. But with the Wall Street Journal investigating Theranos, they are faced with a much larger and more public situation.

Hulu’s synopsis confirms that the duo will be on the defensive, and also promises to put Tyler and Erika in more difficult positions:

“Under intense scrutiny from the Wall Street Journal, Elizabeth and Sunny double down on the defense. Tyler and Erika face a difficult decision.”

“Heroes” should also set the stage for the series finale, which should bring viewers up to speed on Elizabeth’s trial and conviction. The show starts with her in the booth, so we can expect to see how she got there in the remaining installments.

The first six episodes of abandonment they are currently streaming on Hulu.

RELATED: ‘The Dropout’: Where You’ve Seen Actor Kevin Hunter Rich Sommer Before