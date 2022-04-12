‘The Dropout’: When did Elizabeth Holmes change her voice?

hulu miniseries abandonment follows the rise and fall of businesswoman Elizabeth Holmes and her once-successful company Theranos, which raised more than $90 million. In addition to her obsession with black turtlenecks, Holmes is recognized for her gravelly tone of voice, which many believe she faked.

‘The Dropout’ Episode 3 Followed Elizabeth Holmes’ Transformation

episode 3 of abandonment, Entitled “Green Juice,” it provided insight into Elizabeth Holmes’ transformation from doe-eyed newcomer to baritone-tongued CEO who constantly donned a black Issey Miyake turtleneck like her idol, Steve Jobs.

She typically wore a wrinkled shirt with a padded jacket or “scruffy Christmas sweaters,” as former design architect Ana Arriola described it, presumably wanting others to take her seriously.

After being criticized for mismanagement and laughed at when one of her all-male board of directors joked about not listening to her on a working construction site, Holmes decided to make a change.

Arriola, known for helping design the iPhone, reports that she explained to her boss the story behind Job’s trademark look. “I think she went and tracked down who Issey Miyake was, and the rest is couture history,” she revealed during an interview with the ABC podcast, The Abandonment.

A former employee encouraged Elizabeth Holmes to ‘dress more like a CEO’

At the end of episode 3, Holmes (Amanda Seyfried), encouraged by Arriola (Nicky Enders) to “dress more like a CEO”, completed her look and began to play with a deeper voice while replaying a conversation, attempting to sound more confident. .

By episode 4, the tech entrepreneur began using voice in professional settings. In 2002, Holmes studied chemical engineering at Stanford and worked as a lab assistant in the School of Engineering.

However, he dropped out and used his tuition money to launch a health technology company in 2004. He first pitched his idea of ​​getting huge amounts of data using just a few drops of blood, but Stanford professor Phyllis Gardner and other professionals told him no. I do not think it works.

Still, Holmes convinced the dean of the School of Engineering, Channing Robertson, and became the company’s first board member.

Phyllis Gardner and Ana Arriola think Elizabeth Holmes is faking her deep voice

Between 2004 and 2010, Holmes raised more than $90 million in venture capital and began building his respected board of directors. Around this time, it is believed that he adopted the deeper tone now characteristic of him.

In 2014, the media attention around her startup grew and the entrepreneur almost became as recognized for her voice as her product. While her family maintains that her tone is authentic, others, including Gardner, recalled a drastic difference in her tone before founding Theranos.

“When he came to me, he didn’t have a low voice,” Gardner said. “He was like a typical college student. The next time I saw her again, she was quiet and I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ It was quite awkward.”

In addition, former employees, including Arriola, claimed that she “went out of character” during company parties and “exposed that this was not necessarily her true voice.” abandonment is streaming on Hulu.

