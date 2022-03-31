‘The Dropout’: When is the finale on Hulu? Episode 8 release date and time

abandonment is tackling the Theranos story during its eight-episode run on Hulu, and the series only has one installment left to tie it all together. Episode 7 saw Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) and Sunny Balwani (Naveen Andrews) struggling to deal with The Wall Street Journal investigation into their company. Things aren’t looking good for them going forward, so what’s the release date for abandonment Episode 8?

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Dropout Episode 7, “Heroes.”]

Summary of episode 7 of ‘The Dropout’

Dylan Minnette in ‘The Defection’ | Beth Dubber/Hulu

abandonment In episode 7, The Wall Street Journal continues its investigation into Theranos, with Elizabeth and Sunny increasing their efforts to shut down John Carreyrou’s (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) article. That means going after John’s sources with legal threats.

Tyler Shultz (Dylan Minnette) is one of the informants they try to intimidate. And his refusal to sign any paperwork creates a stir throughout “Heroes.” The episode underscores how his family ties complicate denouncing him. It also leaves you questioning what to do right.

John also faces bullying tactics from Theranos, but he and his publisher go ahead with the piece anyway. Despite Elizabeth and Sunny’s best efforts to squash it, it is released at the end of the episode, just as Elizabeth has another hostile encounter with Phyllis Gardner (Laurie Metcalf).

It all sets an interesting tone for abandonment final. Although Elizabeth is closer than ever to being exposed, she and Sunny put on positive faces for her company, ending the episode with a haunting “f*** Carreyou” chant that suggests they’re not done trying to hide the truth. . Of course, they may have a hard time doing it in abandonment Episode 8.

RELATED: ‘The Dropout’: Where You’ve Seen Actor Jay Rosan Alan Ruck Before

With abandonment finale set to cover Theranos’s death, viewers won’t want to miss the big conclusion. So when does it come out on Hulu?

abandonment Episode 8 will follow the show’s release schedule thus far, arriving on Thursday, April 7 at 12:01 a.m. EST. Per Decider, here is when the new chapters have dropped so far:

Episodes 1-3: March 3

Episode 4: March 10

Episode 5: March 17

Episode 6: March 24

Episode 7: March 31

Episode 8: April 7

After a month of content, Hulu is ready to wrap up the story of Elizabeth Holmes. But what can viewers expect ahead of the grand finale?

What to expect when episode 8 drops on Hulu

According to Hulu, abandonment Episode 8 is titled “Lizzy”. As such, it will likely focus on Elizabeth’s evolution from the time Theranos was created until The Wall Street Journal article came out. The synopsis simply suggests that she and Sunny will face the consequences of her actions:

“In the wake of the Wall Street Journal article, Elizabeth and Sunny face a reckoning.”

That may lead viewers to his trial, which is briefly shown at the beginning of the Amanda Seyfried-directed series. Whether the finale will have time to cover all the important details of Theranos’ fall is another question. We’ll have to tune in to find out the answer.

The first seven episodes of abandonment they are currently streaming on Hulu.

RELATED: ‘The Dropout’: Where You’ve Seen Actor Kevin Hunter Rich Sommer Before