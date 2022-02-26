The Dropout: Where to see it, when it opens and everything you need to know

The Dropout is meant to be the Serie that we talk about (and don’t stop talking about) for the next few weeks. And it is not for less, we know that the true crime are the order of the day, and although February left us with several cases that shocked us and literally left us speechless, March promises to repeat the formula, if not to overcome it, to get hooked again on the streaming. And, of course, to the Real cases.

We can agree that reality is always stranger than fiction. In a way that something is achievable, tangible or achievable and relatable, it makes us more curious and attracts us even more. Some magic happened with Inventing Anna or the Tinder scammer. And, following the line of scams, the new series starring amanda seyfried leaves us with an extremely fresh case, of elizabeth holmeswho at the age of 30 came to found a billionaire company and lead Silicon Valleyall, as a result of a great lie.

Naveen Andrews as Sunny Balwani and Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu’s ‘The Dropout’. Beth Dubber

When is The Dropout released?

We count the days to be able to see amanda seyfried as the call to be the new heiress of Silicon Valley. This series full of suspense, crime, mystery and deceptionpromises to leave us one of the best miniseries of the year and we mark it as a must to see on the small screen, so we must highlight this on the calendar March 3rd and count down.

What is The Dropout about?

based on the self-titled podcast, The Dropout recounts the ambition and fame he achieved Elizabeth Holmes with Theranos. After leaving Stanford at the age of 19 to found the health technology company, and years developing a revolutionary idea that led her to be considered the next Steve Jobs. This hulu miniseries focuses on the debacle and the end of Theranos at the moment in which The Wall Street Journal unmasks the ‘sale of smoke’ that was the company.

Money, love, romance, tragedy and disappointmentis how Hulu itself frames the story of Holmes and Theranosin a narrative typical of fiction, but which focuses on reality to tell us face to face that nothing is what it seems in a story of ambition that ends terribly wrong.

What is the real story behind The Dropout?

Theranos it was, in 2003, the universal panacea that would save the human race. It is not an exaggeration, its founder elizabeth holmesAt just 19 years old, he managed to invent a computer system that was able to analyze blood chemistry with just a small drop of body fluid. The revolutionary scientific solution could allow more efficient and practical diagnoses, which would propose a real twist to the health systems and services that we know today.